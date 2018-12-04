3046 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

A Healthier Morning Challenge: Make Yourself Breakfast Every Day For The Next Week

A healthy breakfast is the most important part of the day. We can help with the recipes, all you have to do is take the challenge!

#partner #easy meals #breakfast
mindbodygreen
December 4 2018
Functional Food

6 Ways To Sneak Nutrition Into Your Holiday Meals

Holiday meals can be healthy, you just have to get stealthy.

#recipes #food as medicine
Meghan Telpner
November 23 2016
Recipes

You Need To Try This Easy, Healthy Bread (With Hormone-Balancing Ingredients!)

It'll also keep your blood sugar stable all day long.

#hormones
Robyn Youkilis
March 15 2018
Recipes

This Biotin-Rich Chocolate Mousse Is A Beauty Treat For Hair, Skin & Nails

Your skin is begging for this biotin-rich raw chocolate mousse. And it's delicious!

#beauty #food as medicine #green living
Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken
March 26 2017

Coconut Kefir: What It Is + Why You Should Be Drinking More Of It

The word kefir is derived from the Turkish word "keyif," which means, “feel good” or “good feeling.” Most people are familiar with milk kefir, which...

#food as medicine #food #probiotics
Nick Kowalski
August 29 2015
Recipes

Quick & Ridiculously Delicious Clean Eating Snack: Coconut Brownie Bites

These are gluten-free, require only six ingredients, and take less than fifteen minutes to throw together.

#vegan #gluten-free
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
November 28 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Your New Favorite Make-Ahead Fall Breakfasts (That Are Sweet Without The Crash)

These two breakfast recipes can be made ahead and satisfy your sweet tooth without an afternoon sugar crash.

#happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #health #breakfast
mindbodygreen
November 17 2016

11 Dishes To Make Using Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is a great ingredient to have in any kitchen — it can add dairy-free creaminess to oatmeal and soups and even be whipped like cream for a...

#recipes #coconut milk #food
Leah Vanderveldt
October 7 2015
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Fall Dish, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Which one is best for your star sign?

#easy meals #astrology
Liz Moody
November 16 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

6 Ingredients To Look For In Products When You Have Sensitive Skin

Look for these 6 ingredients if you have sensitive skin.

#skin care #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
June 8 2018
Functional Food

8 Genius New Ways To Eat Avocado, Straight From A Top Chef

The salad dressing is going to be your new staple.

#Paleo #avocado #autoimmune #foods #vegan
Seamus Mullen
August 22 2017
Recipes

This Roasted Pumpkin Has A Gut-Healing Secret Ingredient

Get ready for your new favorite fall food.

#gut health #snacks
Caroline Muggia
November 7 2018
Recipes
