A Healthier Morning Challenge: Make Yourself Breakfast Every Day For The Next Week
A healthy breakfast is the most important part of the day. We can help with the recipes, all you have to do is take the challenge!
Spring Is Here! Here's What's In Season (And Exactly What To Do With It)
Farmers market, here we come.
I Went To The World's Best Wellness Retreat. Here's Exactly What I Ate
Where healthy and delicious overlap.
6 Ways To Sneak Nutrition Into Your Holiday Meals
Holiday meals can be healthy, you just have to get stealthy.
You Need To Try This Easy, Healthy Bread (With Hormone-Balancing Ingredients!)
It'll also keep your blood sugar stable all day long.
Do Dessert Right: Raw Blueberry Lavender Cheesecake
Impress even the loudest raw dessert naysayers.
This Biotin-Rich Chocolate Mousse Is A Beauty Treat For Hair, Skin & Nails
Your skin is begging for this biotin-rich raw chocolate mousse. And it's delicious!
Coconut Kefir: What It Is + Why You Should Be Drinking More Of It
The word kefir is derived from the Turkish word "keyif," which means, “feel good” or “good feeling.” Most people are familiar with milk kefir, which...
Quick & Ridiculously Delicious Clean Eating Snack: Coconut Brownie Bites
These are gluten-free, require only six ingredients, and take less than fifteen minutes to throw together.
Your New Favorite Make-Ahead Fall Breakfasts (That Are Sweet Without The Crash)
These two breakfast recipes can be made ahead and satisfy your sweet tooth without an afternoon sugar crash.
11 Dishes To Make Using Coconut Milk
Coconut milk is a great ingredient to have in any kitchen — it can add dairy-free creaminess to oatmeal and soups and even be whipped like cream for a...
Yogi Kathryn Budig's Go-To Energy Bar Recipe (With Chocolate Chips!)
Chocolate chips included.
The Best Healthy Fall Dish, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Which one is best for your star sign?
6 Ingredients To Look For In Products When You Have Sensitive Skin
Look for these 6 ingredients if you have sensitive skin.
8 Genius New Ways To Eat Avocado, Straight From A Top Chef
The salad dressing is going to be your new staple.
This Roasted Pumpkin Has A Gut-Healing Secret Ingredient
Get ready for your new favorite fall food.
How To Make Desserts Vegan Without Weird Ingredients
No butter, no eggs, no problem.
You Won't Believe This Chocolate Mousse Is Keto-Friendly & Dairy-Free
Perfect for Valentine's Day, or any day.
The Ultimate Fall Breakfast: Sweet Potato Spice Protein Pancakes
Cinnamon and maple make these irresistible.
Cheers To 2020 With These 4 RD-Approved Clean Cocktail Recipes
Cheers to 2020!