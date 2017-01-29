3049 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Delights™

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

The secret ingredient you need in your meals to keep your energy up and feel fuller for longer all day

#partner #organic food #easy meals #snacks #organic
mindbodygreen
May 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

5 Creamy (And Dairy-Free) Dinner Recipes With 8 Ingredients Or Less

These 5 easy dinner recipes feel totally indulgent and creamy but are completely free of dairy.

#recipes #healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #health
mindbodygreen
August 8 2017

3 Drinks That Will Make You Want To Give Up Your Morning Coffee

Thinking about cutting back on coffee? Try these next-level alternatives.

#recipes #caffeine #coffee #turmeric #healthy foods
Steph Matthews
January 5 2017
5 Vegetarian 10-Minute Dinners That Start With Opening A Can

Packed with protein and fiber, these will make you full fast.

#protein #vegetarian #easy meals #vegan
Liz Moody
August 13 2019

Warming Breakfast Soup Is The New Way To Start Your Day

We'll always love smoothie bowls, but breakfast soup is going to be BIG.

#recipes #Ayurveda #soup #plant-based
Elise Swartwood
January 11 2017

What Registered Dietitians Eat For Dessert

Genius ways to stop your sweet tooth in its tracks.

#dessert #foods #vegan #healthy foods #sugar
Liz Moody
August 29 2017
This Is What I Eat To Combat Dry Winter Skin

Flaky lips and scaly legs, be gone.

#gut health #skin care #drinks
Liz Moody
February 26 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR AVEENO®

How A Beauty Minimalist Gets Her Natural Glow

See how this beauty minimalist gets her radiant glow...hint: It's not just that Hawaii sun.

#Earth Day #environmentalism
Mona-Jane Hannemann
April 20 2018
14 Simple Food Swaps That Will Help You Fight Inflammation

A functional medicine expert on healing with meals—not medicine.

#nutrition #food as medicine #functional medicine
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 15 2017
Intermittent Fasting Is Confusing: Here's Exactly What To Eat & When

Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced, here's how to intermittent fast.

#intermittent fasting #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 31 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

The Genius Natural Ways This Chef Cuts Down On Sugar

Sugar overload led to restless sleep, brutal afternoon exhaustion, and an overall sense of ickiness.

#partner #sugar-free
Laura Lea Bryant
June 4 2019