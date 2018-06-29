3048 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

No Coffee? No Problem. Here Are Three Delicious Morning Alternatives

Coffee alternatives that are healthy, plant-based, and dairy-free...yes, please!

#partner #plants #coffee #drinks #breakfast
mindbodygreen
June 29 2018
Recipes
Beauty

Want Glowing Skin *And* The Latest Intel On Clean Beauty? Read This

"These are numbers we can’t turn our back on."

#makeup
Alexandra Engler
September 1 2019
Recipes
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR MaraNatha
Recipes

This Tiramisu Trifle Is A Vegan Take On A Traditional Italian Dessert

It looks luxurious and decadent, as most Italian desserts do.

#dessert #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 14 2019
Food Trends

Protein-Spiked Popcorn Exists & It's Insanely Delicious

It has 20 percent of your daily protein per serving!

#protein #snacks
Liz Moody
December 12 2017
Recipes
Recipes
Women's Health
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Foods Hitting Grocery Store Shelves In 2018

Fresh from the biggest healthy food convention in America.

#Paleo #gluten #gut health #dessert #drinks
Liz Moody
March 13 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR KeVita
Recipes

This Vegan Beetroot Curry Is Easy To Make & Bursting With Flavor

A take on a classic Indian dish that's jam-packed with veggies and antioxidants.

#vegan
Jamie Schneider
September 20 2019
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR KRAVE Jerky

These Tacos Have A Crave-Worthy Secret Ingredient

These recipes are packed with flavor and hunger-crushing protein, thanks to a secret ingredient: jerky.

#healthy recipes #protein #wellness #meat #snacks
mindbodygreen
October 3 2017

What A Nutritionist Eats Post-Workout

Tastes like dessert, except it's good for you.

#workout #functionalfood #healthy recipes #vegan #snacks
Liz Moody
January 19 2017
Food Trends