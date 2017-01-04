3048 results for

Beauty

Beauty Resolutions Made Simple: How To Achieve Your Healthiest Skin In 2017

Training your skin is a bit like training a puppy: If you can stay calm and very consistent, your skin will learn how to behave itself.

#green beauty #beauty #mind body connection
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
January 4 2017

10 Healthy Habits That Are Worth The Time & Money

Lemon water is worth the hype. (And 9 other reasonable wellness habits.)

#food as medicine #wellness #healthy foods #food
Phoebe Lapine
February 8 2016
Integrative Health

Natural Remedies For Constipation

Understanding the cause of your constipation will lead to the solution.

#gut health #digestion
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
June 20 2018
Personal Growth
Functional Food

The Definitive 3-Day Gut Reset Diet

For keeping your microbiome as healthy and happy as possible.

#gut health #mbgsupplements #healthy reset
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 2 2017
Recipes

What You Should Eat According To The Stars: Your January Astrological Food Forecast

What you should eat to look and feel amazing, based on the stars.

#recipes #astrology #healthy foods
Liz Moody
January 1 2017
Beauty

Why Winter Is The Best Time To Indulge In Pampering Beauty Rituals

Self-indulgence and self-love are mandatory this winter! Here's how to do them!

#green beauty #beauty
Delphine Lamandé-Frearson
December 30 2016

6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age

So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...

#heart disease #mind body connection #yoga #aging
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 12 2015
Recipes

Yummy Vegan Veggie Soup

Delicious and packed with vegetables.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Allie Le Duc
March 26 2012
Functional Food

5 Diet Tweaks I Made For A Happy Belly

My diet has changed dramatically in the past 12 months — from one that I thought was healthy to one that is filled with nutrient-rich fuel designed to...

#digestion #personal growth #microbiome
Meg Berryman
April 6 2015
Recipes
Recipes

The Perfect Autumn Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Filled with fresh ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, these vegan, sugar-free cookies are a warm, comforting fall treat.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Erica Fritch
October 7 2013
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Pulses

How This Holistic Nutritionist Makes 4 Different Meals From One Easy Ingredient

Protein- and fiber-filled pulses are a meal prepper's dream, as they're extremely versatile (one batch can make four different dishes!), and a single...

#fiber #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #snacks
Kelly LeVeque
December 13 2016
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Recipes

Vegan Fennel Salad with Basil Flax Vinaigrette

Light and refreshing, but hearty enough to carry you through the day as a delicious lunch.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Amie Valpone
March 15 2012

You Need This: A Holistic Dentist's 5-Step Routine For Perfect Oral Hygeine

Brighten your smile with these natural, gentle solutions that combine dentist-approved expertise for an easy 5-step oral health plan that your teeth...

#beauty #wellness #health #remedy
Karla Solis, DDS
November 28 2016