4810 results for

Beauty

Looking For A Signature Scent? Perhaps It's Time To Try DIY Perfume

A signature scent is somewhat of a personal ideal: Find yours, and you'll make an entrance as soon as you step foot in a room or leave a lingering...

#skin care #diy beauty #essential oils
Jamie Schneider
May 6
Recipes

Sweet Potato Brownies (They're Gluten-Free!)

Try this out of the box use for your sweet potatoes.

#dessert #gluten-free
Traci D. Mitchell
June 20 2014

What A Plant-Based Health Coach Eats To Fuel Her Day

As a health coach, I'm asked, "Lisa, what do you eat?" at least once a day.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #healthy foods #food
Lisa Consiglio Ryan
December 14 2015
Functional Food

This Diet Finally Cleared My Cystic Acne—When Nothing Else Worked

I feel better, and my skin is finally clear—for good.

#acne #skin care #fats #inflammation #vegan
Nina Nelson
March 31 2018
Recipes

Raw Vegan Ice Cream Cake ... For Breakfast!

Who says you can't eat cake — scratch that — ice cream cake for breakfast? Let's celebrate the morning with this totally good-for-you raw, vegan ice...

#healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
August 28 2014
Beauty

Coconut-Ginger Golden Beet & Carrot Soup

Finally, the birds are singing, the flowers and trees are in full bloom and winter bulbs are bursting forth through the soil, yielding their first...

#garlic #soup #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coconut milk
Andrea Rice
May 21 2014
Home
Beauty

Good-For-Anytime Banana Creme Pie (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)

I recently found myself wanting a sweet treat that would satisfy me without making my blood sugar levels go AWOL and see me needing a nap an hour...

#healing #fitness #wellness #personal growth
Nicole Perhne
June 14 2014
Recipes

Yes, You Can Make Nightshade-Free Marinara Sauce — Here's How

If you've been missing your Italian dishes, you'll love this thick, faux-tomato sauce.

#autoimmune #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 22 2019
Recipes

10 Anti-Inflammatory Delicious Juice & Smoothie Recipes

10 anti-inflammation delicious juice & smoothie recipes full of antioxidants.

#gut health
Jackie Rizzo-Malzone
October 21 2019
Recipes

Get-Happy Ginger Cookies (Easy, Gluten-Free & Plant-Based!)

Who knew a cookie could pack such a nutritional punch?

#dessert #vegan #snacks #healthy foods
Katie Hussong
April 3 2014
Food Trends

The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2020, From Whole Foods Market

If you thought the food and beverage industry couldn't get more innovative, think again.

#news #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 21 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Your Super

The Best Superfood Breakfasts for Every New Year's Resolution

Start 2018 off right, beginning with breakfast.

#breakfast #superfoods
mindbodygreen
December 28 2017
Food Trends

5 Natural Treatments To Give You Smooth & Youthful Skin

Botox has grown hugely popular, and while it may be considered relatively safe when performed by an experienced doctor, side effects include bruising...

#beauty #wellness #skin #Acupuncture #aging
Kerry Benjamin
July 11 2014
Integrative Health

Natural Remedies For Constipation

Understanding the cause of your constipation will lead to the solution.

#gut health #digestion
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
June 20 2018

The Ultimate Guide To Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous is a term that's being thrown around a lot these days when talking about vegetables that are really, really good for you. These veggies...

#nutrition #kale #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
March 26 2015