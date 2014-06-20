4810 results for
Looking For A Signature Scent? Perhaps It's Time To Try DIY Perfume
A signature scent is somewhat of a personal ideal: Find yours, and you'll make an entrance as soon as you step foot in a room or leave a lingering...
Sweet Potato Brownies (They're Gluten-Free!)
Try this out of the box use for your sweet potatoes.
What A Plant-Based Health Coach Eats To Fuel Her Day
As a health coach, I'm asked, "Lisa, what do you eat?" at least once a day.
This Diet Finally Cleared My Cystic Acne—When Nothing Else Worked
I feel better, and my skin is finally clear—for good.
This Healthy Version Of Starbucks' Piña Colada Iced Tea Is The Perfect Summer Drink
A tropical vacation in a glass.
Raw Vegan Ice Cream Cake ... For Breakfast!
Who says you can't eat cake — scratch that — ice cream cake for breakfast? Let's celebrate the morning with this totally good-for-you raw, vegan ice...
From Hydration To Elasticity, Here's What Jojoba Oil Can Do For Skin & Hair
Jojoba oil is one of those multitasking miracle workers.
Coconut-Ginger Golden Beet & Carrot Soup
Finally, the birds are singing, the flowers and trees are in full bloom and winter bulbs are bursting forth through the soil, yielding their first...
You've Been Warned: One Mistake Everyone Makes When Diffusing Essential Oils
A quick tip for keeping the good smells flowing.
What I Eat In A Typical Day To Keep My Skin Clear & Glowing
You can do it too!
Good-For-Anytime Banana Creme Pie (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)
I recently found myself wanting a sweet treat that would satisfy me without making my blood sugar levels go AWOL and see me needing a nap an hour...
Yes, You Can Make Nightshade-Free Marinara Sauce — Here's How
If you've been missing your Italian dishes, you'll love this thick, faux-tomato sauce.
10 Anti-Inflammatory Delicious Juice & Smoothie Recipes
10 anti-inflammation delicious juice & smoothie recipes full of antioxidants.
Get-Happy Ginger Cookies (Easy, Gluten-Free & Plant-Based!)
Who knew a cookie could pack such a nutritional punch?
The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2020, From Whole Foods Market
If you thought the food and beverage industry couldn't get more innovative, think again.
The Best Superfood Breakfasts for Every New Year's Resolution
Start 2018 off right, beginning with breakfast.
The 8 Best Trader Joe's Buys To Stock Up On This Fall
It's time to go squash crazy!
5 Natural Treatments To Give You Smooth & Youthful Skin
Botox has grown hugely popular, and while it may be considered relatively safe when performed by an experienced doctor, side effects include bruising...
Natural Remedies For Constipation
Understanding the cause of your constipation will lead to the solution.
The Ultimate Guide To Cruciferous Vegetables
Cruciferous is a term that's being thrown around a lot these days when talking about vegetables that are really, really good for you. These veggies...