4782 results for

How To Save Money By Going Paleo + The Ultimate Grocery List

When you go paleo, the best way to get started is by clearing out your pantry, fridge, and freezer and re-stocking it with healthy, nourishing...

#Paleo #healthy foods #food
Pete Evans
January 29 2016
Recipes

Cook Once, Eat All Week: Moroccan Chickpeas, Soba Noodles + More

Want a game plan to prep four plant-based meals ahead of time? We've got you covered.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food #meal plan
Leah Vanderveldt
March 20 2016
Recipes

3 Delicious Recipes Using Cauliflower

You can eat it raw, add it to salads, use it in place of mashed potatoes and throw it into all sorts of dishes.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food #whole foods
Holly Yates
February 24 2015
Women's Health

Pregnant? 5 Natural Skin Care Ingredients To Treat Your Body Right

Not only is skin your largest organ, but much of what we put on it ends up in our blood stream, meaning it can also be found in your baby's.

#toxic #beauty #pregnancy #skin
Grace Lee
August 11 2015

A Tasty Turmeric Latte For Immunity

All hail the healing superpower of turmeric.

#Herbs #holistic healing #recipes
Melissa Rousseau
April 5 2016
Meditation

When Should Therapy Become Your Self-Care Practice?

Whether you're a morning or a nighttime meditator, there's a recipe for you.

#Food with Benefits
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
March 24 2018

Make Breakfast Like A Boss With This 6-Minute Granola

Nothing beats a healthy breakfast that's quick to make and oh-so-tasty.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food
Jennifer Dene
August 9 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

This Holiday-Worthy Chocolate Mousse Tart Has A Healthier Twist

There's always room for dessert, even after food-packed holiday dinners!

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
November 18 2018
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes

A Gut-Healthy Meal Plan For When You're Feeling Blah

Because sometimes your body needs to be pampered from the inside out.

#recipes #healthy recipes #healthy reset #food #probiotics
Lee Holmes
November 1 2016
Beauty

DIY: Banana-Honey Face Mask To Soothe Dry Skin

This winter face mask uses bananas, oats, honey and coconut oil to soothe, moisturize and give your skin a natural, healthy glow.

#beauty #skin #organic
Annie Yates
January 4 2015
Beauty
Beauty

7 Healing Elixirs For Balanced Hormones & Glowing Skin

This skin-brightening lavender tonic is what dreams are made of.

#beauty #hormones #skin #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 16 2017
Recipes
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Fall Dish, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Which one is best for your star sign?

#easy meals #astrology
Liz Moody
November 16 2019
Beauty
Functional Food
Recipes
Integrative Health

Your Eyes Have Their Own Microbiome. Here's What You Need To Do To Take Care Of It

Here's what you need to know about the bacteria in your eyes.

#inflammation #microbiome
Sam Berne, O.D.
November 5 2017