Warming Breakfast Soup Is The New Way To Start Your Day

We'll always love smoothie bowls, but breakfast soup is going to be BIG.

#recipes #Ayurveda #soup #plant-based
Elise Swartwood
January 11 2017
Your Sex Life Is Missing These 4 Essential Oil Blends

There's always more to learn about the powers of essential oils.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
May 15 2018
Looking For A Fast Dinner? Try These Curry Chicken Lettuce Cups

They're high in protein, good fats, and immune-boosting ingredients.

#fats #protein
Caroline Muggia
April 22 2019
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Snacks Of 2017 (So Far)

From gut-healing chips to chocolate that makes you lose weight.

#avocado #functional foods #gut health #foods #inflammation
Liz Moody
July 7 2017

The Saturated Fat That Keeps You Full + Burns Fat: A Doctor Explains

By now, you probably know that eating fat won't make you fat. In fact, there's a unique fat I use every day that can actually keep you full and help...

#fat #weight loss #health #coconut oil
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 4 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Your New Favorite Make-Ahead Fall Breakfasts (That Are Sweet Without The Crash)

These two breakfast recipes can be made ahead and satisfy your sweet tooth without an afternoon sugar crash.

#happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #health #breakfast
mindbodygreen
November 17 2016
An RD Explains How Chocolate Can Be Healthy & The Best Ways To Use It

Move over, dark chocolate; it's raw chocolate's time to shine.

#Heart #dessert
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
February 12
The Best Essential Oils For Fatigue, Irritability & Other Symptoms Of Perimenopause

The best essential oils for perimenopause, including peppermint, clary sage, and geranium.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 31 2019
The Seven Best Clean Beauty Products At Sephora Under $40

Begin your all-natural skin care journey today!

#skin care #environmentalism
Caroline Muggia
January 29 2019
This Curried Sweet Potato And Peanut Stew Will Carry You Through Winter

In the season of all things carnivorous, sometimes all you want for dinner, is a big bowl of veggies.

#recipes #plant-based
Tess Panzer
November 26 2016
