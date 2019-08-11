6359 results for

Functional Food

Common Mistakes That Could Lead To 'Keto Crotch' & How To Avoid Them

Pro tip: You're probably not eating enough plants.

#ketogenic
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
August 11 2019
Functional Food

Are These 5 Superfoods Totally Overrated?

Find out if coconut oil and apple cider vinegar really deserve their fame.

#nutrition #food as medicine #health #superfoods
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
August 4 2017
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil & Hemp Seed Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin & More*

CBD might be the wellness industry's "it" product of the moment, but hemp oil isn't far behind.

#sleep #stress #gut health #hair #mbgsupplements
Julia Guerra
February 26
Beauty
Beauty

Use Natural Hair Care Products? Make Sure You're Not Doing This

Your natural hair care products might be doing more damage than good.

#hair #coconut oil
Alexandra Engler
May 14 2019
Functional Food
Functional Food

We Tried It: The Healing Turmeric Smoothie That Has Over 150K Pins

Is this the most popular turmeric recipe on the internet?

#turmeric
Liz Moody
March 31 2017
Home
Recipes
Recipes
Beauty

A Holistic Skin Care Pro Shows Us The Best Way To Wash Your Face

If you think oil cleansing isn't for you, your technique may be off.

#skin care #mbgBareYourBeauty
Lindsay Kellner
March 30 2018
Beauty

Skin Care Sticks Are Everywhere—These Are The Best Natural Ones

Stick of serum, stick of cleanser, stick of face oil—coming right up.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
April 10 2019
Recipes
Food Trends
Recipes

Looking For A Fast Dinner? Try These Curry Chicken Lettuce Cups

They're high in protein, good fats, and immune-boosting ingredients.

#fats #protein
Caroline Muggia
April 22 2019