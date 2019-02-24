6331 results for

Functional Food
Beauty

Best Body Products 2019 — Exfoliators, Body Washes, Scrubs & More

We've never been so excited about body wash before.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
December 27 2018
Beauty

This Bread-Free, Plant-Based French Toast Is A Breakfast Game-Changer

Could a vegetable-based French toast be better than the original? Yes!

#recipes #plant-based #breakfast
Monica Yates
January 14 2017
Recipes
Food Trends

New Burger King Stats Indicate People Are Into The Impossible Burger

Prepare to see a lot more Impossible Whoppers.

#plants #protein
Emma Loewe
May 28 2019
Functional Food
Food Trends
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

These Caramel Ice Pops Are The Perfect Healthy Summer Treat

There is a way to curb your cravings with better-for-you alternatives that actually taste good.

#dessert #partner #plants #organic food #vegan
Carlene Thomas, R.D.
June 25 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR MaraNatha
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast

Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?

#breakfast
mindbodygreen
January 15 2018
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil & Hemp Seed Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin & More*

CBD might be the wellness industry's "it" product of the moment, but hemp oil isn't far behind.

#sleep #stress #gut health #hair #mbgsupplements
Julia Guerra
February 26
Healthy Weight

Intermittent Fasting Is Confusing: Here's Exactly What To Eat & When

Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced, here's how to intermittent fast.

#intermittent fasting #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 31 2018
Functional Food

Are These 5 Superfoods Totally Overrated?

Find out if coconut oil and apple cider vinegar really deserve their fame.

#nutrition #food as medicine #health #superfoods
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
August 4 2017