6331 results for

Integrative Health

I Won't Get On A Plane Without These 4 Items

Four items I always bring with me on a plane, including magnesium oil, ginger, and mushroom extract.

#Herbs #sleep #supplements #stress #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 20 2018
Recipes

Get Gorgeous Skin While You Sleep! Here's How

Letting your skin breathe at night is so very important! Washing your face and removing makeup before hitting the sheets is imperative to maintaining...

#stress #beauty #skin
Eileen Fedyna
October 15 2013
Recipes

All The Ways You Should Be Adding Fresh Figs To Your Meals Before September Ends

We are nearing the end of the month, but there is still time (not much of it) to add those figs you've been eyeing at your local market into your diet...

#healthy recipes #plant-based nutrition
Carolina Santos-Neves
September 16 2016
Recipes

The Prebiotic Soup You Need To Keep Your Microbiome Healthy & Happy

Plus, it tastes creamy, savory, and amazing.

#gut health #probiotics
Liz Moody
October 14 2017

8 Natural Remedies Every Traveler Should Carry

Regardless or whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, these are good to have on hand, as they might come in handy.

#anxiety #gluten #ginger #wellness #magnesium
Allison Hodge
May 13 2013
Recipes

The World's Most Famous Food Blogger Just Shared The Vegetarian Thanksgiving Main Dish Of Your Dreams

Even meat lovers are going to be addicted to this veg-packed wonder.

#vegan #dinner #holiday
Ella Mills
November 20 2017
Recipes
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

They might not be popular, but they sure are nutritious.

#COVID-19 #salads #canned food
Abby Moore
April 3
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®

The 4 Food Rules I Give My Patients For Healthy Weight Loss

A sustainable weight-loss plan has to acknowledge that one size does not fit all. That's why I recommend these effective nutrition rules, which can...

#nutrition #weight loss #healthy foods
Jamé Heskett, M.D.
March 11 2016
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

Happy Solstice! Meet The Essential Oils You’ll Be Using All Summer Long

We've got the perfect way celebrate the official start of summer.

#aromatherapy #nature
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
June 21 2017

The ONLY Gluten-Free Muffin Recipe You'll Ever Need (With Vegan Option)

I’m obsessed with this muffin recipe, and I know you will be too. Here’s why: you can play around with them to find the perfect flavor (I did berry...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Danielle DuBoise
May 21 2014
Beauty

Why Winter Is The Best Time To Indulge In Pampering Beauty Rituals

Self-indulgence and self-love are mandatory this winter! Here's how to do them!

#green beauty #beauty
Delphine Lamandé-Frearson
December 30 2016
Beauty

How To Wash Your Face And Remove Makeup With Oil

Oil cleansing can be a total game changer for just about any skin type and condition

#beauty #skin #coconut oil
Britta Plug
June 20 2013
Recipes

5 Cleansing Smoothies For A Lighter Breakfast

Instead of making the usual eggs with spinach or a Greek yogurt, try one of these smoothies listed below. Each is packed with nutrients, vitamins and...

#smoothie #smoothies #cleanse #detox
Rachel Feldman
March 16 2015