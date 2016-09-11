4782 results for
The 10 Best & Worst Foods For A Long, Healthy Life: An M.D. Explains
Consider this your "naughty and nice" list for lifelong great health.
Cilantro Sangria Slushie + 5 More Herb-Infused Cocktails You Need This Spring
Watermelon mai tai, anyone?
Skimping On Fruits & Veggies? You're More Likely To Die From This, Study Finds
Yet another reason to get your five-a-day.
This Pea Miso Soup Has Some Seriously Immune-Boosting Ingredients
Head to your local farmers market and stock up on seasonal veggies.
4 Ways To Soothe Sore Muscles & Stiff Joints After Sitting All Day
Including the supplement you should be keeping desk-side.
The Most Comforting Chicken Pho You Can Actually Make On Weeknights (With Or Without A Pressure Cooker!)
Follow this easy recipe to make a delicious bowl of pho.
A Salad That Makes Even The Skeptics Fall In Love With Kale
There are two types of people in the world: those who love kale, and those who haven’t yet tried this recipe. If you’re already part of the kale...
Have Indigestion Or Heartburn? A Doc Says This Kitchen Staple Is The Cure
You likely already have it on hand.
Seriously Delicious Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Squares
It's time to get baking!
Cinnamon Coconut Yogurt (It's Vegan!)
Full of goodness and super easy to make.
6 Delicious Ways To Eat More Like A Mediterranean
Get that goddess glow.
48 Foods To Balance Your Hormones & Give You Glowing Skin
These foods will make your skin glow.
Blueberry-Pecan Quinoa Breakfast Bowl (It's Paleo!)
Make the quinoa ahead of time for a healthy and easy weekday breakfast.
How To Use Witch Hazel For Strong Hair & A Healthy Scalp
Allow us to investigate.
I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day
As a mom, a naturopathic doctor, and a best-selling author, I’m on the run from sunup till bedtime. I need all the energy I can get—so no matter how...
8 Foods An Inflammation Expert Won't Touch
Plus, exactly what to eat instead.
Fiber-Packed Oatmeal With Blueberry + Fig
Not only has this quickly become one of my favorite breakfast dishes for the amazing punch of flavors, it's difficult to ignore the amazing benefits...
The 3-Ingredient Snack I'm Eating Daily To Prevent The Flu
It also helps you get better if you're already sick.
DIY: Vegan Coconut Yogurt (It's Really Easy To Make!)
A great way to bring fermented foods into your diet.
The Surprising Post-Workout Snack That Your Sweaty, Dehydrated Self Needs
For once I'm not talking about protein.