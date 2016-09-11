4782 results for

The 10 Best & Worst Foods For A Long, Healthy Life: An M.D. Explains

Consider this your "naughty and nice" list for lifelong great health.

Dr. Joel Fuhrman
September 11 2016
This Pea Miso Soup Has Some Seriously Immune-Boosting Ingredients

Head to your local farmers market and stock up on seasonal veggies.

Caroline Muggia
June 7 2019
4 Ways To Soothe Sore Muscles & Stiff Joints After Sitting All Day

Including the supplement you should be keeping desk-side.

Emma Loewe
July 14
PAID CONTENT FOR Gina Homolka, author of Skinnytaste One and Done

A Salad That Makes Even The Skeptics Fall In Love With Kale

There are two types of people in the world: those who love kale, and those who haven’t yet tried this recipe. If you’re already part of the kale...

Daniel Scott
January 29 2014
Blueberry-Pecan Quinoa Breakfast Bowl (It's Paleo!)

Make the quinoa ahead of time for a healthy and easy weekday breakfast.

Allison Stevens
April 28 2014
I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

As a mom, a naturopathic doctor, and a best-selling author, I’m on the run from sunup till bedtime. I need all the energy I can get—so no matter how...

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
April 30 2016
Fiber-Packed Oatmeal With Blueberry + Fig

Not only has this quickly become one of my favorite breakfast dishes for the amazing punch of flavors, it's difficult to ignore the amazing benefits...

Cristina Hoyt
February 5 2015
The 3-Ingredient Snack I'm Eating Daily To Prevent The Flu

It also helps you get better if you're already sick.

Liz Moody
February 6 2018
