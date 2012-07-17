3572 results for

Motivation

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

#personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Beauty

6 Ways to Detox Through Your Skin

There are certain things you can do to speed up the detox process so that you can pass quickly through Toxin Town, stop for a quick bite to eat and...

#bikram yoga #beauty #wellness #cleanse #detox
Jess Ainscough
November 29 2010
Beauty

Do it Gorgeously Green: Q & A with Sophie Uliano

Want to evolve your home into a greener sanctuary, but not quite sure where to start? Look no farther than New York Times bestselling author and Oprah...

#books #beauty #culture #eco-travel #beginners
Colleen Wachob
August 16 2010
Personal Growth

9 Life Lessons I Learned in My Twenties

As someone about to exit my glorious twenties, here are the top things I have learned, vow to continue to work on daily, and will carry with me into...

#personal growth quotes #relationships #beauty #happiness #mindfulness
Brigitte Meinders
June 20 2012
Routines

Why Every Athlete Should Do Yoga

I wish I had discovered yoga during my prime swimming years back in the 1980’s.

#relationships #visualization #pro athletes #yoga poses #meditation
Rich Roll
May 15 2012
Recipes

5 Words I've Removed From My Yoga Vocabulary

The language used during a yoga class is one of the most important aspects of teaching. This encompasses everything from intonation and volume to...

#yoga sutras #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy #funny
Derek Beres
May 1 2012
Wellness Trends
Motivation

10 Best Ways to Deal with Sweat During Yoga

The practice of yoga reduces afflictions and leads to samadhi.

#yogis #yoga #funny
Daniel Scott
April 9 2012
Home
Personal Growth

5 Things That Probably Scare You, But Shouldn't

Now that the (metaphorical) death of winter is behind us, we can once again feel the bravery and the desire for something new and different seep into...

#relationships #happiness #culture #mindfulness #mind body connection
Amy Jirsa
March 23 2012
Home

5 Tips to Feng Shui Your Money Holders

5 ways to get the energy and money flowing!

#feng shui tips #los angeles #spirituality #tips #home
Jayme Barrett
November 23 2010
Travel

3 Reasons to Go on a Yoga Retreat

There are so many reasons, but these three are key.

#yogis #eco-travel #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Katrina Love Senn
February 29 2012
Personal Growth

4 Ways to BEING in the PRESENT Moment

I wish you “JAI” or victory in your pursuit of the NOW.

#love #breathing #mindfulness #yoga #spirituality
Julie Piatt
September 11 2012
Routines

How Failing In My Career, Veganism & Marriage Brought Me True Success

My life has been a series of what I call "successful failures." Until my mid-20s, I changed career paths three or four times, looking for the one I...

#happiness #personal growth #vegan
Alexandra Jamieson
December 26 2014
Recipes
Integrative Health

The 5 Keys to Good Health, All Day, Every Day

5 fundamentals of health where eastern and western medicine share common ground.

#relationships #new york city #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Robin Berzin, M.D.
April 25 2011

Why You Need To Enjoy Your Workouts If You Want To Change Your Life

Health is so much simpler than we make it! And when it comes to the kind of movement we should all be doing, it's easy to get caught up in fitness...

#fitness #health
mindbodygreen
August 24 2014