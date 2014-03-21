4158 results for

Why The French Love Dandelions (And Why You Should Too)

Forget all those preconceived notions about garden weeds. Come spring, it’s dandelion season in France and Italy.

#smoothie #soup #healthy recipes #raw #vegan
Rebeca Plantier
March 21 2014

Eat Healthy All Week With These 15-Minute Meals!

The most affordable way to eat heathy is to cook for yourself. In an ideal world, cooking for yourself would be effortless and simple — but that's not...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #healthy recipes #plant-based
Leah Vanderveldt
November 21 2015
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

PSA: There's a difference between cleaning and disinfecting.

#COVID-19 #toxins at home #essential oils
Emma Loewe
April 15
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

A kale swap and the addition of chickpeas up the nutrition of this classic salad.

#lunch #salads #vegetarian #dinner #kale
Eliza Sullivan
April 15
Recipes

Slow-Cooker Sunday: 7 Soups To Power Your Week

Cooking a big batch of soup on a Sunday can set you up for eating well all week long.

#recipes #soup #healthy recipes #food #Slow-Cooker Sunday
Leah Vanderveldt
December 13 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast

Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?

#breakfast
mindbodygreen
January 15 2018
Recipes
Functional Food
Beauty

Our Guide To Biotin: Supplements, Hair + Skin Benefits & More

B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.  

#supplements #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #functional nutrition
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 21 2018
Personal Growth
Recipes

Quick Pumpkin Flax Bread Recipe

This recipe is simple, quick and completely vegan.

#vegan #pumpkin #vegan recipes
Gina Gibbons
January 8 2013

Grain-Free, Omega-Rich Flaxseed Bread Recipe

For all the grain-free, low-carb or Paleo folks out there, this is a great flaxseed bread recipe to explore. I've combined many of the elements of...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Simone Durand
August 9 2013
Functional Food
Functional Food

6 Foods To Help You Focus

Here's to healthy eating and a happy mind!

#antioxidant #caffeine #slideshows #food #quinoa
Nichole Dandrea, M.S., R.D.
June 26 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

A Simple DIY Mother's Day Gift That Feels Luxurious & Thoughtful

Don’t have a ton of money or time to spend on Mother’s Day? Don’t fret—we got you.

#partner #skin care #gratitude #essential oils
mindbodygreen
May 8 2018
Food Trends

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Soups like this make me look forward to the cooler weather of fall and winter. This curried butternut squash soup is smooth, creamy, warming and...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sara Ladd
November 13 2013
Beauty

12 DIY Ways To Use Coconut Oil In Your Beauty Routine

Seriously, is there anything this stuff can't do?

#antioxidant #hair #beauty #skin #aging
Allie White
December 27 2015
Integrative Health