What To Eat To Instantly Reset Your Gut
No. 5 is an instant bloat reducer.
Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup (A Fall Flavors Bonanza!)
This beautiful orange soup is incredibly nurturing on a cold day. The squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes get their orange color from carotenoids,...
How To Cook Your Best Passover Seder Ever (And Actually Enjoy It)
We all want Passover to feel meaningful and special. It is easy to make the mistake that “special” equals overdoing it in the food department. I’d...
How To Cook Quinoa Perfectly Every Time
When cooked properly, quinoa is one of the most delicious and versatile grains out there. Because of its relatively neutral flavor, quinoa’s subtle...
3 Bean Salad Packed With Protein & Fiber
If you're looking for a healthy, tasty, and convenient recipe for lunch or dinner, this Three Bean Salad hits everything on the checklist! It's packed...
Gluten-Free Sweet Macadamia Nut Cookies
Delicious cookies with an excellent source of minerals.
Creamy Mango Lassi With A Superfood Boost
I love the combination of sweet mango with sour yogurt in a creamy lassi, so I created this healthy refined sugar free, superfood version that makes a...
A Revitalizing Green Tea & Pineapple Smoothie
I grew up drinking green tea. My Obachan (Japanese grandma) and I used to sit and have tea in the afternoon, with a sweet morsel that had been sent...
Why This Neurologist Ate Only Raw Foods For 21 Days
Because when it comes to health, we're all in this together.
Greens, Egg + Yam
A vegetarian take on a Dr. Seuss classic, this is a delicious, satisfying way to start the day.
6 Supplements To Always Have Around During The Holidays
Because no one wants to be sick, bloated, or fatigued during the holidays.
Zucchini + Basil Soup To Brighten A Cold Day
This soup is a new favorite in my kitchen because it packs a ton of flavor with a few simple ingredients, comes together quickly, and is a lovely...
A Hormone-Balancing Remake of a Hanukkah Classic
With recipes!
10 Natural Ways To Wake Up Even Prettier
Are you getting enough beauty sleep?
The Easiest Way To Get All-Natural Beach Waves (No Heat Required!)
No matter how smooth your hair is naturally, most of us are likely to end up with a frizzy mess atop our heads if we don't take the time to blow dry...
Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad
A great salad for the end of summer.
Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands
One for your desk, one for your gym bag, one for your nightstand, one for your...
A 1-Minute Action That Could Transform Your Life
We hear a lot about the importance of slowing down these days. We know that we move too fast, we work too fast and we keep every slot of every day...
5 Totally Unexpected Ways That I Take Care Of My Skin
Give your skin some extra TLC.
Get Festive With These 5 Better-For-You Entertaining Ideas
The perfect holiday treat without the stress or guilt