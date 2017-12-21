5467 results for

Functional Food

What To Eat To Instantly Reset Your Gut

No. 5 is an instant bloat reducer.

Liz Moody
December 21 2017

Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup (A Fall Flavors Bonanza!)

This beautiful orange soup is incredibly nurturing on a cold day. The squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes get their orange color from carotenoids,...

Margo Shapiro Bachman
December 3 2013

How To Cook Your Best Passover Seder Ever (And Actually Enjoy It)

We all want Passover to feel meaningful and special. It is easy to make the mistake that “special” equals overdoing it in the food department. I’d...

Kenden Alfond
April 2 2015

How To Cook Quinoa Perfectly Every Time

When cooked properly, quinoa is one of the most delicious and versatile grains out there. Because of its relatively neutral flavor, quinoa’s subtle...

Alex Thomopoulos
October 28 2015

3 Bean Salad Packed With Protein & Fiber

If you're looking for a healthy, tasty, and convenient recipe for lunch or dinner, this Three Bean Salad hits everything on the checklist! It's packed...

Dawna Stone
December 1 2013
Recipes

Gluten-Free Sweet Macadamia Nut Cookies

Delicious cookies with an excellent source of minerals.

Binny Liu
May 26 2014

Creamy Mango Lassi With A Superfood Boost

I love the combination of sweet mango with sour yogurt in a creamy lassi, so I created this healthy refined sugar free, superfood version that makes a...

Ksenia Avdulova
May 26 2014

A Revitalizing Green Tea & Pineapple Smoothie

I grew up drinking green tea. My Obachan (Japanese grandma) and I used to sit and have tea in the afternoon, with a sweet morsel that had been sent...

Tara Miko
May 25 2014
Integrative Health

Why This Neurologist Ate Only Raw Foods For 21 Days

Because when it comes to health, we're all in this together.

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
December 13 2017
Recipes

Greens, Egg + Yam

A vegetarian take on a Dr. Seuss classic, this is a delicious, satisfying way to start the day.

Emily Ehlers
April 17 2015
Integrative Health

6 Supplements To Always Have Around During The Holidays

Because no one wants to be sick, bloated, or fatigued during the holidays.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 13 2017

Zucchini + Basil Soup To Brighten A Cold Day

This soup is a new favorite in my kitchen because it packs a ton of flavor with a few simple ingredients, comes together quickly, and is a lovely...

Leah Vanderveldt
October 24 2015
Recipes

10 Natural Ways To Wake Up Even Prettier

Are you getting enough beauty sleep?

Kristy Rao
March 25 2016

The Easiest Way To Get All-Natural Beach Waves (No Heat Required!)

No matter how smooth your hair is naturally, most of us are likely to end up with a frizzy mess atop our heads if we don't take the time to blow dry...

Josh Rosebrook
June 19 2015
Recipes
Beauty

Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands

One for your desk, one for your gym bag, one for your nightstand, one for your...

Alexandra Engler
October 25 2019
Personal Growth

A 1-Minute Action That Could Transform Your Life

We hear a lot about the importance of slowing down these days. We know that we move too fast, we work too fast and we keep every slot of every day...

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 1 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Wholesome™

Get Festive With These 5 Better-For-You Entertaining Ideas

The perfect holiday treat without the stress or guilt

mindbodygreen
December 6 2017