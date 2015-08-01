5477 results for

Food Trends

Eating Paleo Isn't As Hard As You Think! 6 Tips To Get Started

If you want to know how to get started with paleo, here's your beginner’s guide.

#Paleo #food how to #Food Guides #food
Joel Runyon
August 1 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

5 Easy Ways To Turn A Sweet Potato Into A Delicious Dinner

A super-easy dinner that everyone can get excited about? Sign us up!

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
September 13 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy
Recipes

The Brain-Boosting Tonic This Neurologist Drinks Every Morning

Go ahead and give your brain's feel-good chemicals a boost.

#supplements #turmeric #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
March 2 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

8 Plant-Based Swaps For Everything From Your Makeup To Your Morning Coffee

You can make tons of easy improvements to your health, skin, energy, and the environment by focusing on plants first.

#green beauty #happiness #wellness #plant-based #vegetarian
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
September 12 2017

Gluten-Free Recipe: Grilled Eggplant Grilled Cheese

I’ve made a series of “Adult Grilled Cheeses” over the years. These are more sophisticated versions of the American classic of melted cheese between...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
August 30 2013

The Ultimate Green Superfood Smoothie

There are a ton of green smoothie recipes on the internet, but many of them are not exactly healthy. A smoothie that is full of dairy, sweeteners and...

#smoothie #smoothies #vegan #superfoods #food
Summer Sanders
December 14 2013
Women's Health
Off-the-Grid

6 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts (Bonus: They're Also More Sustainable)

Consider these six flower-inspired swaps this Valentine's Day.

#plants #marriage
Sarah Regan
February 14

A Better-For-You Chocolate Chip + Sea Salt Cookie Recipe

Chocolate and salt? You true foodies have never balked at the uncommon combo, have you?

#recipes #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Doron Petersan
November 29 2015
Integrative Health

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Bowl

Salad chain sweetgreen is all about reducing food waste in the most delicious ways possible. Below is their recipe for the ultimate Thanksgiving...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #paleo recipes #healthy foods
Leah Vanderveldt
November 26 2015
Recipes

Make Any Salad Taste Great With This Avocado & Lemon Dressing

Delicious homemade dressing makes delicious and healthy meals easier.

#salads #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
March 18 2014

Strawberry, Rhubarb & Ginger Compote

Taking full advantage of the bounty of spring, this strawberry and rhubarb compote makes a tasty dessert or snack that also works nicely as a topping...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Nathalie Fraise
June 3 2014

Nurturing Pumpkin Pie Recipe

This Ayurvedic recipe is sweet and nurturing for your body, mind and soul! It balances the vata dosha particularly well, leading to contentment and a...

#Ayurveda #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Myra Lewin
March 17 2014

7 Things I Can't Live Without In My Gluten-Free Kitchen

I spent the first few years of my food career working as a chef and caterer before being diagnosed with a gluten allergy. This in some ways made the...

#nutrition #gluten-free recipe #food
Phoebe Lapine
December 31 2014
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Functional Food