5467 results for

Functional Food
Food Trends

8 Of The Healthiest Frozen Meals You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Stock up on these plant-based, organic, and even Whole30-approved meals.

#Paleo #Whole30 #functional nutrition #organic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

10 Easy Ways To Detox Your Body Today

No detox gimmicks here, just science-backed ways to support your body's natural detoxification system.

#cleanse #detox
Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
February 21 2014
Integrative Health
Home

Hosting For The Holidays? Trader Joe's Has Your Party Covered

We took a look at all Trader Joe's has to offer this holiday season and narrowed down the best food, drink, and décor.

#alcohol #drinks #holiday
Sarah Regan
December 14 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

How I Became Vitamin D Deficient When I Was Living By The Beach

How I became vitamin D deficienct when I was living by the beach; plus, why everyone should get their levels checked regardless of sun exposure.

#supplements
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 9 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Breakfast Secrets From An RD Who Learned To Streamline Her Mornings

Here's how to eat healthier in the morning if you have no time to spare.

#partner #protein
Whitney English, RDN
May 23 2019

3-Ingredient Vegan Ice Cream Sandwiches

There may be nothing more refreshing on a hot day than ice cream, but most brands are packed with unnecessary fats, stabilizers and sugar. So set down...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Michelle Marinis
August 26 2014
Recipes
Beauty
Nature

Top Wellness Entrepreneurs On How They're Responding To The Environmental Crisis

Our health depends on the health of the environment, after all.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 30 2017
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR AVEENO®

How A Beauty Minimalist Gets Her Natural Glow

See how this beauty minimalist gets her radiant glow...hint: It's not just that Hawaii sun.

#Earth Day #environmentalism
Mona-Jane Hannemann
April 20 2018
Beauty

Eat This For Brighter & Tighter Skin

Find out how to eat for beautiful, glowing skin and optimal health from the inside out!

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection #green living #food
Kimberly Snyder
May 15 2017
Home

6 Tricks To Make Your Home Feel Bright & Happy Even In The Dead Of Winter

Combat the seasonal sadness with a few quick home tweaks.

#essential oils #holiday
Kylie Sophia Fitch
November 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR SmartyPants

Broccoli, White Bean + Ricotta "Meatballs" With Herbed Tahini Yogurt

I created these plant-based ‘meatballs’ when I was pregnant and looking for a nutrient-dense dish I could easily make (and actually want to eat)...

#recipes #yogurt #nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Christina Liva
June 15 2015