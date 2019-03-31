4158 results for

Functional Food
Just Can't Make Yourself Meal Prep? These 13 Expert-Approved Tips Will Help

Even the worst meal prepper will be successful after reading these.

#lunch #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
July 13 2019
A Decadent Vegan & Gluten-Free French Toast

Nobody will ever guess this rich and decadent French toast recipe doesn't contain wheat, eggs, or dairy.

#smoothie #recipes #books #happiness #healthy recipes
mindbodygreen
January 4 2017
Mangoes & Lentils Are The Perfect Pair In This Fresh Summer Salad

The unexpected pair are perfect with a spice-infused tadka.

#salads #vegan
Chetna Makan
July 3

Overnight Chia Seed Oatmeal With Cinnamon & Honey

This is arguably the easiest breakfast I’ve ever made. Prepare this oatmeal the night before, or whip up a bigger batch and you’ve got a healthy...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Traci D. Mitchell
July 10 2014
These Healthy Cinnamon Rolls (!!) Are The Perfect Christmas Breakfast

Vegan, paleo, gluten-free, AND insanely delicious.

#Paleo #vegan #holiday
Liz Moody
December 23 2017

Coconut, Pineapple + Banana Cake (Wheat & Dairy-Free)

Choosing to eat sugar- and additive free-is all very well and good when you're in the comfort of your own home, but what about when you're required to...

#dessert #healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Nicole Beardsley
April 26 2015
This Vegan Chocolate Mousse Has A Surprising Secret Ingredient (It's Not Avocado!)

It'll soothe your gut and make your skin glow.

#vegan
Liz Moody
September 17 2017
17 Tips To Make Your Smoothie Ridiculously Creamy Every Time

These 17 ingredients will help you make the frostiest, richest smoothie you’ve ever had.

#smoothie #smoothies #food
Brenda Godinez
September 26 2015
These Blood-Sugar-Balancing Breakfasts Will Be Your Holiday Go-Tos

They take seconds to make and were designed by a functional doctor.

#holiday #energy
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 19 2017
What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy

Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.

#plants #vegan #energy
Liz Moody
February 21 2018