Already Over Winter? Here Are 5 Mindful Ways To Embrace The Season

Some ideas for embracing the quiet, reflective energy of the season.

#manifesting #environmentalism #journaling #Purpose
Julia Plevin
December 3 2019
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web

Do You Know Where Your CBD Comes From? Take A Look

Here's how of one of the country's preeminent hemp brands makes its products.

#Herbs #supplements #CBD #partner
Krista Soriano
November 27 2019
Recipes
Functional Food

5 Foods To Help Protect Against Sun Damage

Here are five of the best foods to eat to provide natural, healthy sun protection.

#slideshows #skin #cancer #aging #healthy foods
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
June 19 2013
Food Trends

How To Eat For Bright, Beautiful & Clear Skin

We're all taught that acne is something that happens to teenagers, but the truth is that many adults struggle with this, too.

#healing #acne #beauty #food
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
September 23 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

The Best Natural Beauty Buys For Every Body Part Under $10

We've rounded up our favorite products that won't break the bank and are completely green! And did we mention—they're all under $10?

#makeup #beauty #happiness #wellness #skin
mindbodygreen
February 10 2017
Food Trends

Curious About Ketosis? Here's The Nitty-Gritty On The Keto Diet

What are the health benefits of the ketogenic diet, and how do you do it?

#gut health #fats #hormones #inflammation #ketogenic
Kristi Storoschuk
March 20 2018

5 Simple Tips To Reduce The Amount Of Sugar In Your Life

When I began to read and understand food labels, one of the things I was shocked to learn was how much sugar and additives are included in something...

#food as medicine #sugar #food
Jessica Sepel
July 9 2015

A Veggie-Packed Minestrone Soup For Spring

A hearty spring soup to power you through the week.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Phoebe Lapine
April 8 2016
Functional Food

Meet The Thyroid-Balancing Nut Wellness Experts Recommend Consuming Daily

It boosts your mood, detoxifies heavy metals, and more.

#thyroid #hormones
Liz Moody
July 7 2017
Beauty

Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands

One for your desk, one for your gym bag, one for your nightstand, one for your...

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
October 25 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Beauty

4 Natural Treatments For Common Skin Conditions

Topical steroids don't get to the root of the problem.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Antonia Balfour, LAc
February 3 2014