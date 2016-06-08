2390 results for

Functional Food
Integrative Health
Wellness Trends

The 11 New Wellness Books You Need This Fall

Get your Amazon wish list ready.

Emma Loewe
September 26 2017
Recipes

Fiber-Packed Oatmeal With Blueberry + Fig

Not only has this quickly become one of my favorite breakfast dishes for the amazing punch of flavors, it's difficult to ignore the amazing benefits...

Cristina Hoyt
February 5 2015
Functional Food

5 Foods To Help Protect Against Sun Damage

Here are five of the best foods to eat to provide natural, healthy sun protection.

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
June 19 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

5 Easy Ways To Turn A Sweet Potato Into A Delicious Dinner

A super-easy dinner that everyone can get excited about? Sign us up!

mindbodygreen
September 13 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

8 Plant-Based Swaps For Everything From Your Makeup To Your Morning Coffee

You can make tons of easy improvements to your health, skin, energy, and the environment by focusing on plants first.

Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
September 12 2017
Off-the-Grid

4 Fabrics That Are Harming Our Planet + What To Look For Instead

Here's what to avoid if you're looking to lessen your impact.

Hanna Baror-Padilla
May 21 2016

How To Eat For Bright, Beautiful & Clear Skin

We're all taught that acne is something that happens to teenagers, but the truth is that many adults struggle with this, too.

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
September 23 2013
Functional Food
Spirituality
Spirituality

6 Mystical Secrets To Planting Powerful Seeds Of Intention Under The Aries New Moon

Refresh, renew, release! The March 27 Aries new moon is a cosmic spring awakening and a fertile time for planting seeds of intention.

The AstroTwins
March 26 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight