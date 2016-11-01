2413 results for

Recipes
Integrative Health
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Energizing Strawberry Cream Chia Pudding

This luscious chia pudding is comprised of some serious superfoods.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #chia seed #vegan #healthy foods
Kibby Miller
June 10 2013
Recipes

The 10 Healthiest (And Most Delicious) Ways To Eat Pumpkin

From breakfast to dessert, we've got you covered.

#Paleo #dessert #vegetarian #easy meals #vegan
Liz Moody
September 29 2019
Recipes

Remember Puppy Chow? This Healthy Version Is Even Better

Need a healthy holiday party snack? We took the recipe for puppy chow and made it as nourishing as it is delicious!

#holidays #healthy recipes #snacks
Carolina Santos-Neves
October 30 2016
Functional Food
Recipes

The Overnight Oats Recipe You Need To Reduce Inflammation

Two green ingredients are better than one.

#inflammation #vegan
Ashley Madden
March 29 2017
Recipes

You Need To Try This Easy, Healthy Bread (With Hormone-Balancing Ingredients!)

It'll also keep your blood sugar stable all day long.

#hormones
Robyn Youkilis
March 15 2018
Functional Food
Recipes

Wow Your Friends & Family With This Vegan Vanilla Chia Pudding!

This vanilla chia pudding is one my favorite treats.

#chia seed #vegan #vegan recipes
Justin Schwartz
August 20 2013
Women's Health

The Anti-Candida Grocery Shopping List

The ultimate shopping list to banish candida and cravings for good.

#healthy foods #candida
Kimberly Snyder
November 7 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Meet Your New Favorite Protein-Packed Breakfast Bowls

Check out these three assemble-and-go breakfast bowls that will hit every craving and keep you satisfied all day long.

#partner #protein #mbgfoodwithbenefits #breakfast
mindbodygreen
August 8 2019
Recipes
Food Trends
Functional Food
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes
Functional Food
Functional Food

3 Easy Dinner Recipes Using Chia Seeds

Here are three of our favorite dinner recipes using chia.

#healthy recipes #chia seed #healthy foods #kale #food
Janie Hoffman
November 3 2014