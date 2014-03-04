3226 results for
I'm A Nutritionist. Here's How I Plan To Lose 20 Pounds
It takes more than knowing your stuff to reach health and wellness goals.
7 Essential Strategies To Fight Chronic Disease
Heads up: the statistics are grim. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the...
15 Little-Known Facts About The World's Most Magical Superfood
Did you know that the United Nations declared spirulina the best food for the future?
4 Realistic Tips For Losing The Baby Weight
Ignore the celeb pre-baby body madness and opt for a healthy, holistic method.
Grain-Free, Omega-Rich Flaxseed Bread Recipe
For all the grain-free, low-carb or Paleo folks out there, this is a great flaxseed bread recipe to explore. I've combined many of the elements of...
How To Eat For Your Thyroid
I get SO many questions about the thyroid and diet.a
How Kale Can Save Your Sex Life
Has “Not tonight honey, I have a headache” become your old standby?
12 Go-To Weeknight Dinners You Need In Your Life, According To Wellness Influencers
Take a cue from the pros.
The Power Of Gratitude + 25 Other Takeaways From Revitalize 2016
The weekend's motto: fueled by avocados.
I Tried Taryn Toomey's Detox: Here's What Happened
I was nervous to embark on a 10-day cleanse (especially without coffee!), but I learned a lot about myself and my habits.
A Juice That Packs An Antioxidant Punch (Easy Recipe)
With the cold and flu season still around us, juicing is a phenomenal way to pack it in.
10 Easy Ways To Detox Your Body Today
How these habits can set you on the right track for your overall health.
The One Question That Will Make You A Great Caregiver
It's amazing how a single question can change the direction of your entire life.
My Top 7 Sources of Plant-Based Protein
I say it all the time. Contrary to popular belief, it's not only possible to optimize your health on a plant-based diet; when done right, I actually...
A Beginner's Guide To Biotin: 9 Healthy Benefits, Uses & More
B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.
Muscle Spasms? These 5 Nutrients Can Help
Keep these nutrients in your daily diet.
Everything You Need To Know About Food Allergies (Even If You Don't Have Them)
Allergies and food sensitivities can be complicated. Let us break it down for you.
5 Steps To Unlock Your Higher Self
We're all too familiar with the voice that echoes inside our heads. You know the one: the nasty roommate who constantly picks at your faults, real or...
7 Ways to Celebrate Fall
In honor of fall equinox, here are seven ways to celebrate the beginning of a fresh, new season.
6 Simple Things I Learned From Giving Up My Microwave
During nutrition school, we were taught all the latest controversy on everything from diets to GMOs to kitchen gadgets. And the microwave was top on...