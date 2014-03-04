3226 results for

Healthy Weight

I'm A Nutritionist. Here's How I Plan To Lose 20 Pounds

It takes more than knowing your stuff to reach health and wellness goals.

#personal growth #weight loss
Erica Sawers
March 4 2014

7 Essential Strategies To Fight Chronic Disease

Heads up: the statistics are grim. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the...

#disease #diabetes #sugar
Mark Hyman, M.D.
February 3 2015
Functional Food

15 Little-Known Facts About The World's Most Magical Superfood

Did you know that the United Nations declared spirulina the best food for the future?

#nutrition #superfoods #food #whole foods
Naïby Jacques
February 2 2015
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Tips For Losing The Baby Weight

Ignore the celeb pre-baby body madness and opt for a healthy, holistic method.

#nutrition #pregnancy #healthy foods #food
Willow Jarosh, M.S., R.D.
October 8 2016

Grain-Free, Omega-Rich Flaxseed Bread Recipe

For all the grain-free, low-carb or Paleo folks out there, this is a great flaxseed bread recipe to explore. I've combined many of the elements of...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Simone Durand
August 9 2013
Functional Food

How To Eat For Your Thyroid

I get SO many questions about the thyroid and diet.a

#wellness #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Danielle DuBoise
March 21 2013
Functional Food

How Kale Can Save Your Sex Life

Has “Not tonight honey, I have a headache” become your old standby?

#sex #vegetarian #kale #superfoods #food
Jennifer Iserloh
October 4 2012
Recipes
Personal Growth
Functional Food

I Tried Taryn Toomey's Detox: Here's What Happened

I was nervous to embark on a 10-day cleanse (especially without coffee!), but I learned a lot about myself and my habits.

#Ayurveda #healthy reset #detox
Lindsay Kellner
October 5 2016
Functional Food

A Juice That Packs An Antioxidant Punch (Easy Recipe)

With the cold and flu season still around us, juicing is a phenomenal way to pack it in.

#antioxidant #personal growth #vegan #juicing #superfoods
Hayley Hobson
March 26 2013
Integrative Health

10 Easy Ways To Detox Your Body Today

How these habits can set you on the right track for your overall health.

#stress #wellness #cleanse #detox #healthy foods
Maria Benardis
February 21 2014
Integrative Health

The One Question That Will Make You A Great Caregiver

It's amazing how a single question can change the direction of your entire life.

#meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Ali Smith
January 19 2015
Functional Food

My Top 7 Sources of Plant-Based Protein

I say it all the time. Contrary to popular belief, it's not only possible to optimize your health on a plant-based diet; when done right, I actually...

#protein #vegan #energy
Rich Roll
April 12 2012
Beauty

A Beginner's Guide To Biotin: 9 Healthy Benefits, Uses & More

B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.  

#supplements #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #functional nutrition
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 21 2018
Recovery

Muscle Spasms? These 5 Nutrients Can Help

Keep these nutrients in your daily diet.

#sodium #pain #calcium #magnesium #water
Irene Ross
July 28 2013
Everything You Need To Know About Food Allergies (Even If You Don't Have Them)

Allergies and food sensitivities can be complicated. Let us break it down for you.

#allergies #gluten #nutrition #food as medicine #happiness
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016

5 Steps To Unlock Your Higher Self

We're all too familiar with the voice that echoes inside our heads. You know the one: the nasty roommate who constantly picks at your faults, real or...

#power of positive thinking #balance #happiness #forgiveness #wellness
Jeff Cannon
March 10 2013
Outdoors

7 Ways to Celebrate Fall

In honor of fall equinox, here are seven ways to celebrate the beginning of a fresh, new season.

#farmer's markets #relationships #happiness #wellness #healthy foods
Jennifer White
September 24 2012

6 Simple Things I Learned From Giving Up My Microwave

During nutrition school, we were taught all the latest controversy on everything from diets to GMOs to kitchen gadgets. And the microwave was top on...

#nutrition #food
Lindsey Smith
January 12 2015