6 Ways to Relieve Allergies Naturally
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies?
The Little-Known Side Effect Of Heating Vegetable Oils: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains
Did you know that some oils become toxic when heated?
Why Soy Isn't As Bad For You As Everyone Says
I ate dinner last night with another plant-based interventional cardiologist (triathlete Heather Shenkman, MD) at Vinh Loi Tofu in California and had...
5 Must-Eats For Your Healthiest, Shiniest Hair Ever
Great hair care starts in the kitchen
Detox 101: Know The Basics Before You Begin
Looking for a quick energy boost? Want to look fabulous in that dress you're wearing next week? If you're like most people, no doubt you've heard...
Magnesium Guide: Deficiency, Foods, Oil, and More
Muscle cramps, insomnia, and anxiety might be signs of magnesium deficiency.
Everything You Need To Know About GMOs
Consumers have the right to know if their food has been genetically engineered. However, the US government does not require labeling of such foods so...
5 Snacks To Always Keep In Your House
Snacks are a major weakness for many folks, so let me help you out! Here are a few staples you should always have on hand:
Minty-Melon Morning Green Juice Recipe
Say goodbye to caffeine and hello to your new morning beverage.
3 Easy Egg Breakfasts To Make Ahead For Busy Mornings
These make-ahead recipes using the highest-quality eggs will start your day with a nutritious, delicious meal. And with a little preparation will keep...
3 Delicious Recipes Using Cauliflower
You can eat it raw, add it to salads, use it in place of mashed potatoes and throw it into all sorts of dishes.
Nutrition & Benefits Of Lentils: The Gut-Friendly Legume That's Super Easy To Cook
One of our favorite plant protein powerhouses.
5 Ways Imagination Therapy Can Change Your Life
If our imagination is limited or absent, so are we
9 Natural Approaches To Seasonal Allergies
Before you go reaching for OTC medications, try these natural preventives and treatments instead.
Why You Should Get Naked Around Strangers
Life unfolds in unexpected ways.
10 Food Rules To Live By If You're Trying To Get Pregnant
Here's what to do if you're trying to get pregnant.
My Ironman Champion Grocery List
How to shop when training for the Ironman.
GABA Benefits & Side Effects: How This Brain Chemical Rules Your Mood & Anxiety Levels
Everything you need to know about GABA and the brain.
72 Uses For Simple Household Products To Save Money & Avoid Toxins
Limiting the amount of products you bring into your home will not only cut down on costs at the grocery store but will keep you and your family...
Joe Cross: Life After Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead
We were thrilled to catch up with Joe and learn about his adventures in healthy living.