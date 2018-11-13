3292 results for

Parenting

Why Chronic Inflammation Is On The Rise In Children

Why chronic inflammation is one the rise in children—and exactly what to do if your kid has eczema, allergies, or asthma.

Gabriella Safdieh, M.D.
November 13 2018
Nature

A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healing Powers Of Nature

There are so many ways to get more green in your life.

Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 5 2017
Women's Health

Over 40? These 9 Hacks Can Help Women Transition To A Keto Diet

Hot flashes, low energy, near-zero libido, weight-loss resistance? This diet could help.

Anna Cabeca, D.O.
May 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

Get Glowing Skin From The Inside Out: A Beauty Insider Shares How

What you put in your body is just as important as what you put on your skin.

Lily Kunin
May 3 2017
Healthy Weight
Meditation

Why Food Addiction Isn't Your Fault + 7 Ways To Curb Cravings

When it comes to why so many people are overweight, studies show that food addiction — particularly addiction to sugar — is often the root cause.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
July 21 2015

5 Reasons To Add More Protein To Your Diet

One of the fastest ways to calm your hunger and sugar cravings is by eating protein. You probably know protein is great for keeping you satisﬁed, but...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
July 21 2015
Mental Health

Celebs Are Speaking Out On Mental Health Issues, But Has Anything Actually Changed? Real Talk From Someone With Mental Illness

"Mental illness is extremely isolating. Any reminder that there are others out there facing the same demons is a beacon of hope."

Aaron Harvey
April 27 2017
Food Trends

Everyone Is Drinking Celery Juice — But Is It Healthy? We Dive Into The Science Behind The Trend

Apparently, it's supposed to help with bloat, inflammation, and general gut health.

Gabi Conti
October 24 2018
Beauty

5 Ways To Get Rid Of Eczema That Really Work

Try your hand at these 5 easy remedies to tackle even the most stubborn eczema.

Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 20 2017
Food Trends

How To Stick To A Plant-Based Diet When Everyone Says It's So Hard

Four ways to reframe your thoughts and turn those negatives into positives.

Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
January 28 2013
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR 1 Hotels

Meet The Makers Who Are Painting The Wellness World Green

These eco-entrepreneurs are reimagining the products we use every day—and shaping the future of wellness and personal care in the process.

mindbodygreen
April 17 2017
Healthy Weight

Natural Diuretics: Your New Go-To Remedy For Bloat & PMS

Natural Diuretics: Foods, Supplements & Herbs

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 19 2018

A Firekeeping Practice: Tending The Heart Fire On The Winter Solstice

At winter solstice, the darkest point of the year, light begins its journey of reemergence. This great cosmological rhythm sets our internal clocks,...

Shiva Rea
December 21 2013
Climate Change

Paris, Copenhagen & Curitiba Poised To Reverse Climate Change - There's Hope For Your City Too

Could you help introduce changes like these in your city? We think so.

Elizabeth Inglese
April 14 2017