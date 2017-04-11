2413 results for

5 Nutrients I Recommend For People Struggling With Autoimmune Diseases

Autoimmune diseases are one of the leading causes of suffering in the world.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 9 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

Upgrade Your Beauty Routine This Spring + Get Glowing: Here's How

It's time to ditch the dark makeup hues, swap out heavier creams for lighter versions, and give your hair some extra TLC after the toll it took during...

mindbodygreen
April 10 2017
Goji Berry, Kale & Quinoa Salad

I hosted a last minute lunch for friends over the weekend, and I wanted to serve a festive dish in keeping with the season. I reached for bright red...

Holli Thompson
December 20 2013

6 Kid-Friendly Summer Snacks That Take 5 Minutes To Make

Despite our loftiest summer intentions — whether to finally dig into that juicy novel, spend more time at the beach, or sign up for that new class...

Kate Geagan
June 28 2015
This Integrative Psychiatrist Wants You To Treat Depression Like The Flu

This could be the root cause of your depression.

Ellen Vora, M.D.
September 1 2018
The Real Cause Of Depression Is About Way More Than Just Serotonin

Depression is about more than just genetics and a chemical imbalance.

Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 30 2018
10 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Zinc

Do you have acne? Do you frequently catch colds that take ages to heal? Have trouble sleeping? These could be signs that you're among the 12% of...

Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
June 2 2015
How Often Should You Be Masturbating, Really?

It'll make you healthier and happier, for starters.

Alisa Vitti
February 20 2017
21 Tips To Prepare Your Body For Pregnancy

Here's how to get prepared for pregnancy.

Lori Bregman
May 8 2014