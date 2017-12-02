302 results for

This Challenging Yoga Technique Fires Up The Abs & Digestion

Some experienced yogis swear by Nauli for mental, physical, and spiritual strength.

Lily Silverton
July 1
3 Yoga Poses For Your Healthiest Gut Ever

You can easily do these ones at home.

Carley Smith, CNP
December 2 2017
The 5 Talismans You Need To Feel Beautiful

Talismans carry symbolic meanings that hark back to ancient times and, with each, placing them in your home or wearing them not only brings calm but...

Anjie Cho
July 8 2016
A Crystal's Shape Matters Too. Here's Everything You Need To Know

Looking for some stability? Go for the grounding essence of a cube.

Heather Askinosie
November 6 2017
What Is Neotantra? Understanding Modern vs. Classical Tantra

When most people talk about tantra these days, they're actually talking about neotantra.

Jesi Taylor Cruz
March 28
5 Ways To Heal Your Knee Chakras

The human body actually has hundreds of chakras, and the knees are one of them.

Jennifer White
September 12 2012
4 Simple Detox Baths To Help Heal Everything

You deserve a hot second to relax.

Amy Jarosky
May 18 2016
How To Use Crystals To Attract Your Soul Mate

These high-vibe stones will guide you through every stage of your search for a soul mate.

Emma Mildon
May 4 2016
The 3 Levels Of Reiki: What Are They & What Do They Mean?

Here's all you need to know about reiki.

Sharna Langlais
December 1 2014
Free + Native's Lacy Phillips On The Routine That Makes Her Skin Glow

As an herbalist and manifestation guide, beauty has always been an inside job for me.

Lacy Philips
January 27 2016
How To Explain Energy Healing To A Skeptic

It's all about approaching scientific questions with curiosity, an open mind, and an acceptance that there’s a lot we just don’t know yet.

Elissa Goodman
June 14 2017
The Road To Sober Curiosity: How I Realized Alcohol Was Holding Me Back

"Shy and bookish by nature, I now found myself nailing deadlines by day and downing pints of lager at night. I began to use booze as a crutch—a...

Ruby Warrington
June 11 2017

How Kundalini Yoga Can Awaken Your Intuition

I've been on the path of healing for the last several years, and one of the things that has accelerated the process and helped build my life condition...

Shiva Rose
August 5 2013