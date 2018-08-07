302 results for
I Turned My Breath Into Medicine — And It Saved My Life
His health issues were debilitating.
I Tried Kundalini Yoga. Here's Everything You Need To Know
If you think Kundalini is anything like your standard yoga class, think again.
A Yoga Sequence To Work Your Core
Follow this yoga sequence to strengthen and tone your core.
10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches
Get ready for hundreds of pages packed with spiritual goodness.
12 Universal Laws & How To Use Them To Unlock A More Spiritual Life
Getting familiar with them can help unlock a more spiritually aligned life.
A Yoga Sequence To Harness Your Potential & Activate Your Sacral Chakra
With today being a super-charged astrological day coming from all directions, why not incorporate a yoga sequence into your daily routine that mirrors...
5 Most Overused (And Underexplained) Yoga Terms
Yoga teachers have a language all their own, and I'm not talking about Sanskrit.
How To Manifest A Relationship With Your Ideal Partner
If I told you that I had the secret for finding your soul mate, your dream guy, your Ryan Gosling, would you give it a try?
I Finally Decided To Try Cupping — On My Face
Things are about to get heated.
I Went To One Of The Country's Least Healthy Cities — And Turned It Into A Personal Wellness Retreat
You can still be a saint in the city of sin.
Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha: How To Use This Ganesh Mantra To Remove Obstacles
Start achieving your dreams NOW.
Find Lasting Self-Love With These Breathwork Exercises
For years, the concept of self-love eluded me.
An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Week Off Right
Start your week with a little yoga.
5 Ways To Connect With Your Guardian Angels
The angelic realm isn't too far away.
What Everyone Should Know About Energy Healing
Get those good vibes flowing.
3 Signs You're Anxious & Don't Know It, According To A Psychologist
Yes, you could be anxious even if you're sleeping super-well.
Want To Banish Bloat? Give This 15-Minute Yoga Sequence A Try
There's a massage element too.
How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness
Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...
7 Ways To Boost Self-Love As You Move Into A New Year
Self-love over everything.
6 Daily Self-Care Rituals For Highly Sensitive People
Six ways highly sensitive people can take care of themselves.