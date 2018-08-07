302 results for

Meditation
I Tried Kundalini Yoga. Here's Everything You Need To Know

If you think Kundalini is anything like your standard yoga class, think again.

#kundalini #yoga
Leigh Weingus
July 7 2016
A Yoga Sequence To Work Your Core

Follow this yoga sequence to strengthen and tone your core.

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga poses #wellness #yoga
Travis Eliot
March 19 2014
10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Get ready for hundreds of pages packed with spiritual goodness.

#holistic healing #books #spirituality
Emma Mildon
June 29 2016
12 Universal Laws & How To Use Them To Unlock A More Spiritual Life

Getting familiar with them can help unlock a more spiritually aligned life.

#affirmations #energy
Sarah Regan
April 16
A Yoga Sequence To Harness Your Potential & Activate Your Sacral Chakra

With today being a super-charged astrological day coming from all directions, why not incorporate a yoga sequence into your daily routine that mirrors...

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga #astrology #chakras
Tiffany Maloney
March 20 2015
5 Most Overused (And Underexplained) Yoga Terms

Yoga teachers have a language all their own, and I'm not talking about Sanskrit.

#personal growth #yoga #intention
Lili Yogini
January 12 2013

How To Manifest A Relationship With Your Ideal Partner

If I told you that I had the secret for finding your soul mate, your dream guy, your Ryan Gosling, would you give it a try?

#love #relationships #manifestation #spirituality
Emma Mildon
May 12 2016
Personal Growth

3 Signs You're Anxious & Don't Know It, According To A Psychologist

Yes, you could be anxious even if you're sleeping super-well.

#sleep #anxiety #depression
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
January 31 2018
How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness

Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...

#holistic healing #spirituality #energy
Heather Askinosie
January 29 2016
Personal Growth

6 Daily Self-Care Rituals For Highly Sensitive People

Six ways highly sensitive people can take care of themselves.

#anxiety #happiness #journaling #creativity #self-care
Amanda Kryska
January 14 2016