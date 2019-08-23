498 results for

Food Trends

On A Keto Diet? Here's Your Ultimate Starter Shopping List

Plus, what to make with everything you buy.

#fats #easy meals #ketogenic
Liz Moody
August 23 2019
Functional Food
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List & Meal Plan

We put together a master list of the best plant-based essentials.

#salads #vegetarian #vegan #snacks #kale
Sarah Regan
January 12
Food Trends
Recipes

4 Foods That Squash Stress

Stressed out? Eat this.

#functional foods #stress #food
Meghan Telpner
February 28 2017
Functional Food

Want To Sleep Better? These 7 Foods May Help, Dietitian-Approved

Better-quality sleep may be just around the corner!

#sleep
Karman Meyer, R.D., LDN
June 16 2019
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR WelleCo

Expert Tips For Fitting More Greens Into Your Day

Here's the secret to getting your daily dose of greens easily.

#gut health #partner #plants #digestion #superfoods
mindbodygreen
June 14 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Wild Friends

This Cookie Dough Smoothie Bowl Will Be Your New Summer Addiction

Peanut butter cookie dough for breakfast? Count us in!

#partner #smoothies
mindbodygreen
July 13 2018
Functional Food
Recipes

Yes, Fondue Is Back — But There's A Twist

It doubles as a pasta sauce!

#Blood Sugar
Caroline Muggia
March 15 2019
Functional Food

Why Our Co-Founders Swear By "Fun" Foods & Frozen Tortillas Right Now

"We've always had a lot of frozen veggies, so that hasn't changed, but we do have more things for fun—ice cream, waffles, tortillas, and pizza."

#COVID-19 #easy meals #dinner
Olessa Pindak
May 20
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

These days, I'm leaning on frozen meats and veggies more, for convenience and availability.

#Whole30 #dinner
Melissa Hartwig Urban
May 2
Recipes