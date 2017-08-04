382 results for

I Talked To 1,400 Strangers About The Intimate Details Of Their Sex Lives. Here's What I Learned

If we want to be amazing lovers and partners, we can be. Like anything else, it takes a bit of intentional practice.

Jared Matthew Weiss
August 4 2017

Soak-The-Day-Away Detoxifying Bath Recipe

Self-care is paramount to living well. As a Certified Health Coach, I talk daily to people who want to know how to live healthy lifestyles. One of the...

Elizabeth Rider
April 18 2013

10 Feng Shui Tips To Help You Sleep Better

Do you sleep enough? According to the National Institutes of Health, adults need seven to eight hours of sleep on average, yet lots of us feel it’s a...

Dana Claudat
August 14 2014
10 Tips To Make Your Bedroom A Tranquil Sanctuary

Is your bedroom your happy place? If the answer is no, let's work on making that happen. Why? Sleep is absolutely vital for optimal health. Your...

Claudia Petrilli
August 12 2014
What Is Sacred Sexuality? 11 Steps To Having More Spiritual Sex

What if sex, experienced as sacred, could open a field of intimacy in your relationship with your lover that you never knew existed?

Julie Piatt
February 28 2016
Mindful Money Checklist: 10 Things Successful People Always Do

Go from dreamer to doer with these financial well-being tips.

Brittney Castro
June 19 2017
I Went A Year Without Sex. Here's How It Changed My Life

I set out to address the deeper intimacy needs I'd been trying to meet through sex. A year of abstinence later, I’ve learned more about love, sex, and...

Misha Williams
February 24 2016
6 Tricks To Make Daily Meditation A No-Brainer

Meditation is one of the most powerful tools you can use to create a totally awesome life.

Amelia Harvey
August 6 2014

7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Psychopath

About a decade ago, I became involved with a guy I jokingly referred to as “a Romantrix.” Don’t bother Googling that term. I made it up to describe...

Karen Salmansohn
July 30 2014
Masturbation For Self-Care: How To Make Masturbation Feel Way Better

Whether you're in a relationship or single, enjoying your body for your own sake can help you reconnect with your internal sensuality and capacity for...

Alexandra Jamieson
February 12 2016

6 Feng Shui Tips To Invite Great Energy Into Your Home

Imagine hosting a marvelous party in your home. Sparkly lights are strung, and colorful bouquets line the tables. Music is playing, candles are...

Amanda Gibby Peters
July 13 2014
27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries

When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...

Danielle Zeigler
June 29 2014
10 Almost Effortless Ways To Bring Good Vibes Into Your Life

Here are 10 ways to harness your own subtle spirituality and invite good vibes into your life.

Emma Mildon
November 17 2015

6 Ways To Become Incredibly Sexy

Want to know the biggest secret about your authentic sex appeal? It's determined by you.

Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 6 2014
Infertility Almost Ruined My Marriage. Here's How We Learned To Heal

The doctor took a brief history, glanced over my fertility charts and said, so matter-of-fact that it stunned me, “you have clear signs of PCOS.”

Amy Lembcke
October 4 2015
I Was A High-Functioning Alcoholic & AA Saved My Life

I’ve watched friends drink one glass of wine, maybe two, and then switched to water.I was not this type of drinker.

CJ Allen
September 18 2015

10 Ways To Manage Your Stress

In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...

Krystelle Fournier
March 26 2014