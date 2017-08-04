382 results for
I Talked To 1,400 Strangers About The Intimate Details Of Their Sex Lives. Here's What I Learned
If we want to be amazing lovers and partners, we can be. Like anything else, it takes a bit of intentional practice.
Soak-The-Day-Away Detoxifying Bath Recipe
Self-care is paramount to living well. As a Certified Health Coach, I talk daily to people who want to know how to live healthy lifestyles. One of the...
10 Feng Shui Tips To Help You Sleep Better
Do you sleep enough? According to the National Institutes of Health, adults need seven to eight hours of sleep on average, yet lots of us feel it’s a...
10 Tips To Make Your Bedroom A Tranquil Sanctuary
Is your bedroom your happy place? If the answer is no, let's work on making that happen. Why? Sleep is absolutely vital for optimal health. Your...
What Is Sacred Sexuality? 11 Steps To Having More Spiritual Sex
What if sex, experienced as sacred, could open a field of intimacy in your relationship with your lover that you never knew existed?
Mindful Money Checklist: 10 Things Successful People Always Do
Go from dreamer to doer with these financial well-being tips.
I Went A Year Without Sex. Here's How It Changed My Life
I set out to address the deeper intimacy needs I'd been trying to meet through sex. A year of abstinence later, I’ve learned more about love, sex, and...
6 Tricks To Make Daily Meditation A No-Brainer
Meditation is one of the most powerful tools you can use to create a totally awesome life.
7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Psychopath
About a decade ago, I became involved with a guy I jokingly referred to as “a Romantrix.” Don’t bother Googling that term. I made it up to describe...
Masturbation For Self-Care: How To Make Masturbation Feel Way Better
Whether you're in a relationship or single, enjoying your body for your own sake can help you reconnect with your internal sensuality and capacity for...
6 Feng Shui Tips To Invite Great Energy Into Your Home
Imagine hosting a marvelous party in your home. Sparkly lights are strung, and colorful bouquets line the tables. Music is playing, candles are...
The Do's & Don'ts Of Boosting Fertility, According To Women's Health Experts
Here's what really matters when you're trying to conceive.
27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries
When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...
10 Almost Effortless Ways To Bring Good Vibes Into Your Life
Here are 10 ways to harness your own subtle spirituality and invite good vibes into your life.
6 Ways To Become Incredibly Sexy
Want to know the biggest secret about your authentic sex appeal? It's determined by you.
Infertility Almost Ruined My Marriage. Here's How We Learned To Heal
The doctor took a brief history, glanced over my fertility charts and said, so matter-of-fact that it stunned me, “you have clear signs of PCOS.”
5 Weird But Effective Ways To Hit Your Happy Weight — And Maintain It
The trick is totally changing your approach.
Why There's No Such Thing As A Perfect Relationship
It's not easy to allow the fantasy to shatter.
I Was A High-Functioning Alcoholic & AA Saved My Life
I’ve watched friends drink one glass of wine, maybe two, and then switched to water.I was not this type of drinker.
10 Ways To Manage Your Stress
In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...