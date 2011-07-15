1948 results for

How to Make Your Own Organic Body Scrub

The best natural skin care products are made from fresh, natural ingredients.

#Herbs #beauty #wellness #grocery shopping #organic
Sarah Christie
July 2 2012
Home

72 Uses For Simple Household Products To Save Money & Avoid Toxins

Limiting the amount of products you bring into your home will not only cut down on costs at the grocery store but will keep you and your family...

#personal growth #cleanse #detox #home
Cortney Harden
April 5 2013
Integrative Health

What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida

The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar.

#healing #happiness #fat #personal growth #sugar
Diana Brook
February 16 2014
Functional Food

7 Gut-Cleansing Foods To Add To Your Diet

A healthy gut is the foundation of a healthy body.

#gut health
Katrine van Wyk
January 6 2015
Functional Food
Recovery

Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs

It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #nature #mind body connection
Amy Jirsa
July 27 2012
Routines

Camel Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the camel pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 15 2010
Food Trends

7 Foods Most People Think Are Healthy, But Really Aren't

The seven foods and drinks here can be healthy, but manufacturers usurp that healthiness with dubious bulking agents, food intolerances and sugar,...

#nutrition #wellness #sugar
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
December 20 2014
Recipes

A Simple Halloween Smoothie

Who says Halloween has to be unhealthy?

#smoothies #food
Aimee DuFresne
October 15 2012
Recipes

Short Days Got You Down? This One-Day Anti-SAD Diet Will Perk You Right Up

This R.D.-designed diet utilizes the latest science to help you feel better, ASAP.

#anxiety #stress #joy #depression #superfoods
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
December 17 2017
Recipes

DIY: 5 Tips To Make Yummy Raw Cakes

I spent a lot of time denying myself cake.

#raw foods #cacao #raw #turmeric #raw foods recipes
Victoria Leith
February 2 2013

5 Tips To Eat Healthy In The Face Of Social Pressure

It can be challenging to lose weight and stay fit during the holiday season, as I'm sure you know. Not only are there lots of unhealthy food triggers,...

#stress #visualization #holidays #weight loss #healthy foods
Jon Gabriel
December 9 2014
Functional Food

7 Foods To Eat To Heal Adrenal Fatigue

These superfoods deliver many of the key building blocks that your adrenals need.

#healing #nutrition #health #adrenal fatigue #healthy foods
Terry Wahls, M.D.
July 24 2016
Functional Food
Mental Health

5 Reasons You're Bloated + What To Do About It

There are many easy steps you can take at home to get a jump-start on your digestive health and rid yourself of the bloat.

#healing #digestion #health #microbiome
Shawn Mynar
July 13 2016