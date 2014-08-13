1921 results for

Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser

So many people lose weight, feel better, and heal from disease on a Paleo diet... but why? Chris Kresser explains the science behind the food...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
August 13 2014
Recipes

Homemade Chai

Make the soothing drink at home.

#yogis #portland #healthy foods #food
Tiffany Cruikshank
November 10 2011
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Most of the jams, jellies, and other fruity toppers we slather on our morning toast aren't doing us a lot of favors in the nutrition department—these...

#dessert #breakfast
Michelle Konstantinovsky
June 5
PAID CONTENT FOR Kit and Ace

Yes, You Can Have A Bohemian Style & Still Be A Minimalist: Here's How

The entrepreneurs being the superfood delivery service Sakara Life know a thing or two about fashionable minimalism and finding balance between work...

#diary #business #declutter #healthy foods #food
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
October 25 2016

5 Different Types Of Squash + Delicious Ways To Eat Them

Drop the pumpkin-spiced everything and give these 5 squash ideas a try.

#recipes #healthy foods #chefs #food
Carolina Santos-Neves
October 24 2016
Recipes

Vegan Butternut Squash Tart

A healthy Thanksgiving treat.

#healthy recipes #vegan #vegan recipes
Gilda Mulero
November 21 2011
Home

72 Uses For Simple Household Products To Save Money & Avoid Toxins

Limiting the amount of products you bring into your home will not only cut down on costs at the grocery store but will keep you and your family...

#personal growth #cleanse #detox #home
Cortney Harden
April 5 2013
Beauty

How to Make Your Own Organic Body Scrub

The best natural skin care products are made from fresh, natural ingredients.

#Herbs #beauty #wellness #grocery shopping #organic
Sarah Christie
July 2 2012
Functional Food

7 Gut-Cleansing Foods To Add To Your Diet

A healthy gut is the foundation of a healthy body.

#gut health
Katrine van Wyk
January 6 2015
Routines

Camel Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the camel pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 15 2010
Recipes

Short Days Got You Down? This One-Day Anti-SAD Diet Will Perk You Right Up

This R.D.-designed diet utilizes the latest science to help you feel better, ASAP.

#anxiety #stress #joy #depression #superfoods
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
December 17 2017
Food Trends

7 Foods Most People Think Are Healthy, But Really Aren't

The seven foods and drinks here can be healthy, but manufacturers usurp that healthiness with dubious bulking agents, food intolerances and sugar,...

#nutrition #wellness #sugar
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
December 20 2014
Recovery

Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs

It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #nature #mind body connection
Amy Jirsa
July 27 2012
Functional Food

7 Foods To Eat To Heal Adrenal Fatigue

These superfoods deliver many of the key building blocks that your adrenals need.

#healing #nutrition #health #adrenal fatigue #healthy foods
Terry Wahls, M.D.
July 24 2016