1948 results for
Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie
Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.
How To Raise A Kid Who's Not A Picky Eater (Tricks That ACTUALLY Work)
How to get passed 'food jag'.
3 Supplements mbg's Health Editor Keeps On Hand To Fight Inflammation
Are these in your medicine cabinet?
The Surprising Foods That Are Making Your Seasonal Allergies Worse
Is your plate making you sneeze?
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding That'll Blow Your Mind
This breakfast tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling. The chia seeds expand and give it that dense, custardy texture, and the pumpkin and...
7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 5, 2018)
There's a link between using Tinder in a committed relationship and psychopathy, a new study finds.
The BEST Vegan Chocolate Mousse You'll Ever Put In Your Mouth
Any time I mention the words avocado and chocolate in the same sentence, people turn their noses up
Chocolate Chip & Banana Baked Oatmeal (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)
Baked oatmeal is made using a simple list of ingredients, as you would with regular oatmeal, then baking them together in a ramekin (or larger baking...
The Ketogenic Diet Will Get You Off The Blood Sugar Roller Coaster, According To Science
Are you on the blood sugar roller coaster?
Your Complete Guide To Postpartum Nutrition: Healing Foods & More
The time after birth should be observed as a sacred bonding time between mom and baby—and a time for deep care and rest for the new mother.
Here's What To Eat (And What Not To) To Save The Environment
Saving the world, one bite at a time.
9 Quick Tricks To Heal Inflammation & Soothe Depression
Have you tried any of these 9 things?
Sweet Treat: Spiced Almond Squares (Vegan + Gluten-Free)
These spiced almond squares were inspired by a Lebanese dessert called sfouf, which is mainly made of semolina, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, and...
A Turmeric + Garlic Naan Recipe That's (Surprise!) Gluten-Free
As a doctor and a busy mom, I'm always trying to find incredibly easy, healthy solutions for dinner. Enter grainless garlic naan.
A Health Expert's Minimalist Skin Care Routine For Barefaced Beauty
A minimalist skin care routine that this health expert, yogi, and blogger swears by to keep her skin glowing and fresh so she can face the day...
Turmeric Tortillas, Probiotic Chips, Maca Milk & 6 Other Foods You Need To Know About Now
Mushroom granola bars, maca milk, and coconut jerky, oh my!
Intermittent Fasting Can Heal Your Gut & Calm Inflammation. Here's Exactly How To Do It
Have you tried intermittent fasting for energy, stamina, and cognition?
You Need To Try The Hormone-Balancing Superfood This Doctor Adds To Her Coffee
It'll give you tons of energy and make your skin glow.
I'm A Nutritionist. Here Are The Health Myths I'm Sick Of Hearing
Every day in the news, we see health stories that evoke confusion, fear, and self-doubt. One day, a particular food is the best thing for you — and...
The Ultimate Apple Pie Smoothie
This smoothie recipe contains both ginger and cinnamon, anti-inflammatory spices with powerful health benefits. Both are an ideal remedy for digestive...