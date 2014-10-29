1948 results for

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.

Tara Stiles
October 29 2014
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding That'll Blow Your Mind

This breakfast tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling. The chia seeds expand and give it that dense, custardy texture, and the pumpkin and...

Liz Moody
October 26 2015
7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 5, 2018)

There's a link between using Tinder in a committed relationship and psychopathy, a new study finds.

Lindsay Kellner
September 5 2018
The BEST Vegan Chocolate Mousse You'll Ever Put In Your Mouth

Any time I mention the words avocado and chocolate in the same sentence, people turn their noses up

Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
October 24 2013

Chocolate Chip & Banana Baked Oatmeal (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)

Baked oatmeal is made using a simple list of ingredients, as you would with regular oatmeal, then baking them together in a ramekin (or larger baking...

Kristen Brotemarkle
April 16 2014
Your Complete Guide To Postpartum Nutrition: Healing Foods & More

The time after birth should be observed as a sacred bonding time between mom and baby—and a time for deep care and rest for the new mother.

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 9 2018
Sweet Treat: Spiced Almond Squares (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

These spiced almond squares were inspired by a Lebanese dessert called sfouf, which is mainly made of semolina, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, and...

Rima Bazzi
October 15 2015

A Turmeric + Garlic Naan Recipe That's (Surprise!) Gluten-Free

As a doctor and a busy mom, I'm always trying to find incredibly easy, healthy solutions for dinner. Enter grainless garlic naan.

Amy Shah, M.D.
May 7 2016
A Health Expert's Minimalist Skin Care Routine For Barefaced Beauty

A minimalist skin care routine that this health expert, yogi, and blogger swears by to keep her skin glowing and fresh so she can face the day...

Jordan Younger
January 18 2017
I'm A Nutritionist. Here Are The Health Myths I'm Sick Of Hearing

Every day in the news, we see health stories that evoke confusion, fear, and self-doubt. One day, a particular food is the best thing for you — and...

Meghan Telpner
September 18 2015

The Ultimate Apple Pie Smoothie

This smoothie recipe contains both ginger and cinnamon, anti-inflammatory spices with powerful health benefits. Both are an ideal remedy for digestive...

Lisa Gatti
February 10 2015