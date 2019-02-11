1936 results for

Beauty
Food Trends

15 Foods A Nutritionist Refuses To Eat

Sometimes compromising is necessary when it comes to food choices.

#slideshows #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
July 24 2013
Recipes
Functional Food

Found: The Best Adaptogens For Instant Anxiety Relief

Plus, exactly how to use them for maximum benefits.

#anxiety #drinks #snacks
Katrine van Wyk
February 1 2019
Recipes

Creamy Quinoa, Kale & Almond Milk Smoothie

The quinoa in this recipe makes a fantastic green smoothie base.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Shannon Flavell
June 27 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Daiya

Going Plant-Based? We Found A Solution For Every Taste & Texture You're Afraid You'll Miss

Here's How To Do The Plant-Based Version Of All Your Favorite Tastes and textures.

#partner #plant-based #cheese
mindbodygreen
January 23 2019

Homemade Gingerbread Chai Latte

Starbucks is famous for their seasonal drinks. I admit they taste delicious; the only thing is they’re loaded with sugar, and even the “skinnies” are...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Kara Stout
December 17 2013
Recipes

Sweet Potato Brownies (They're Gluten-Free!)

Try this out of the box use for your sweet potatoes.

#dessert #gluten-free
Traci D. Mitchell
June 20 2014
Functional Food

This 1-Ingredient Shot Basically Stops Sugar Cravings In Their Tracks

You'll never look at a cookie in the same way again.

#gut health #drinks #sugar #sugar-free
Liz Moody
January 10 2019

If You Only Eat 5 Superfoods, Eat These

I pore over articles about superfoods, nutrients and vitamins to see which ones I would actually recommend to patients. I try and discern which ones...

#healthy foods #superfoods #food
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 20 2015
Functional Food
Recipes

Vegan Salad Bowl With Creamy Coconut Hummus

This delicious, nourishing meal is perfect for Meatless Mondays.

#minerals #antioxidant #coconut milk #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Osha Key
September 28 2014

Superfood Chocolate Sunflower Smoothie

This super chocolate-y sunflower "milk" is a divine treat and it’s full of powerful superfoods that will keep your energy soaring.

#smoothie #cacao #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Deb Gleason
February 5 2014
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

What To Stock In Your Freezer To Kickstart Healthier Eating Habits

Genius ways to use your freezer for mindful home-cooking habits.

#soup #partner #protein
mindbodygreen
December 20 2018
Recipes
Recipes

A Chocolate-For-Breakfast Smoothie (Oh, Yes!)

This smoothie is an easy and delicious option for breakfast.

#avocado #cacao #healthy recipes #smoothies #fertility
Pauline Hanuise
June 7 2014

Cook Once, Eat Healthy All Week: Here's How To ACTUALLY Do It (For Under $35)

I'm all about making my weeknight meals healthy, delicious and quick. While I love a 15-minute meal, some of my favorite vegetables (like winter...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #vegetarian #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 1 2015

A Cooling Carrot & Kale Detox Soup For Summer

Soup is a great way to get immune-building nutrients and detoxifying antioxidants into your diet. In the spring and summer, soup can be a lighter...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Trish Allan
June 6 2014