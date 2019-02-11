1936 results for
7 Natural Hair Care Products We Love At Sephora
Clean seal-approved!
15 Foods A Nutritionist Refuses To Eat
Sometimes compromising is necessary when it comes to food choices.
Meet The Grab-And-Go Green Smoothie Muffin That Will Revolutionize Your Mornings
Plus, it's vegan, gluten-free, and oh-so-delicious.
10 Super-Healthy, Dairy-Free Snack Ideas For Kids
Even the pickiest eaters will devour
Found: The Best Adaptogens For Instant Anxiety Relief
Plus, exactly how to use them for maximum benefits.
Creamy Quinoa, Kale & Almond Milk Smoothie
The quinoa in this recipe makes a fantastic green smoothie base.
Going Plant-Based? We Found A Solution For Every Taste & Texture You're Afraid You'll Miss
Here's How To Do The Plant-Based Version Of All Your Favorite Tastes and textures.
Homemade Gingerbread Chai Latte
Starbucks is famous for their seasonal drinks. I admit they taste delicious; the only thing is they’re loaded with sugar, and even the “skinnies” are...
Sweet Potato Brownies (They're Gluten-Free!)
Try this out of the box use for your sweet potatoes.
This 1-Ingredient Shot Basically Stops Sugar Cravings In Their Tracks
You'll never look at a cookie in the same way again.
If You Only Eat 5 Superfoods, Eat These
I pore over articles about superfoods, nutrients and vitamins to see which ones I would actually recommend to patients. I try and discern which ones...
The 9 Foods Making You Bloated (According To Functional Medicine Doctors)
Some of them are healthy staples.
Vegan Salad Bowl With Creamy Coconut Hummus
This delicious, nourishing meal is perfect for Meatless Mondays.
Superfood Chocolate Sunflower Smoothie
This super chocolate-y sunflower "milk" is a divine treat and it’s full of powerful superfoods that will keep your energy soaring.
The Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie This Health Editor Will Be Drinking All Summer
It also tastes delicious!
What To Stock In Your Freezer To Kickstart Healthier Eating Habits
Genius ways to use your freezer for mindful home-cooking habits.
Meal Prep Sunday: A Smashed Potato + Chickpea Hash For Radiant Skin
1 skillet dinner, 5 simple and totally different ways to eat it.
A Chocolate-For-Breakfast Smoothie (Oh, Yes!)
This smoothie is an easy and delicious option for breakfast.
Cook Once, Eat Healthy All Week: Here's How To ACTUALLY Do It (For Under $35)
I'm all about making my weeknight meals healthy, delicious and quick. While I love a 15-minute meal, some of my favorite vegetables (like winter...
A Cooling Carrot & Kale Detox Soup For Summer
Soup is a great way to get immune-building nutrients and detoxifying antioxidants into your diet. In the spring and summer, soup can be a lighter...