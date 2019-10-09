1696 results for

Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

This Causes Bad Food Choices When Sleep-Deprived, New Study Finds

Nose goes...toward the unhealthy treats when we're tired, it turns out.

#news #sleep #Blood Sugar #snacks
Emma Loewe
October 9 2019
Spirituality

A 5-Minute Breath Technique For A Calm Mind & Balanced Body

A step-by-step guide to the relaxing practice.

#breath #stress
Emma Loewe
July 31
Functional Food
Healthy Weight
Meditation

Need To Calm Down? Try This Easy Vagus Nerve Breathing Exercise

It's all about stimulating the vagus nerve.

#breath #stress #anxiety
Kaia Roman
November 27 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food

I'm A Dietitian. Here Are The 5 Food Rules I Follow Every Day

We tend to make food way too complicated than it needs to be. It’s just food.

#nutrition #wellness #food
Robyn Coale
November 13 2015
Functional Food
Sex
Personal Growth
Food Trends

What Is The Sirtfood Diet & Can It Activate Your "Skinny Genes"?

Spoiler: This plan may be loaded with nutrients, but some experts say it's not entirely based on solid science.

#inflammation #kale
Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 2
Recovery

Can You Actually Build Muscle While You Sleep? Science Says So

A recent review sheds light on whether you can truly make gains while you snooze.

#news #sleep #protein
Elizabeth Gerson
March 7 2019
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Will A Big Breakfast Boost Your Metabolism? Scientists Dig In (Again)

Another study gives us a reason to eat breakfast—and a big one, at that.

#news #metabolism #breakfast
Eliza Sullivan
February 19
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

A Cup Of Coffee May Be The Secret To Burning Fat, New Study Finds

Here's what you need to know about the connection between coffee and fat.

#news #fats #coffee
Caroline Muggia
June 24 2019