How To Defend Your Vegan Diet To Your Skeptical Doctor

I often have people tell me, "My doctor isn't supportive of a plant-based diet. What information can I share?" Here's what I tell them.

#nutrition #plant-based #vegetarian #health #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 25 2016
Healthy Weight
Social Good
Recipes

The Woman Who's Making Natural Beauty Mainstream (And Affordable)

At mindbodygreen, we get to meet the female entrepreneurs who are passionate about making the world a healthier place. In this new series, we're...

#WellnessWonderWomen #mbg features
Colleen Wachob
January 15 2016
Personal Growth

10 Tips To Spend Less Time On Social Media & More Time With Humans

Don't let your smart phone or social media stop you from enjoying human interactions, and loving your life!

#happiness #personal growth #detox
Deepika Chopra, PsyD
September 17 2013
Food Trends
How Much Should You Exercise To Maintain Weight Loss?

There's more to it than calories in, calories out.

#hormones #hiit
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
Why Olive Oil Is Not As Healthy As You Think

Some folks still believe that sautéing in olive oil is a healthful way to cook.

#healing #fat #personal growth #olive oil #whole foods
Kate Murray
January 30 2013
Functional Food
Mental Health

What Does Your Sleep Style Say About You?

Are you an early bird or professional napper?

#sleep #wellness #health #sleeping
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
Why You Should Join The Grain-Free Movement

By my calculations, MindBodyGreen readers are members of the species Homo sapiens. There are very few squirrels, goats, or freshwater trout viewing...

#gluten #digestion #immunity #healthy foods #food
William Davis, M.D.
October 9 2014
Spirituality

The Full Pink Moon In Libra Can Help You Manifest & Heal Relationships: Here's How Tap Into Its Power

​Commitment or bust? On April 11, 2017, the Libra full moon shines the spotlight on our partnerships and commitments, marking a major turning point....

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 10 2017
Functional Food
Parenting

This Spoken-Word Poet Is Changing The World (One Dancing Panda Video At A Time)

"Imagine a future where technology is based on our values, not our screen time." —Max Stossel

#personal growth #inspiration #technology
Will Jelbert
April 2 2017
Motivation

7 Free Ways To Fight The Effects Of Aging

Focusing on proactive actions to keep your mind and body balanced.

#happiness #fitness #aging #healthy foods #food
Dr. Agnes Frankel
October 3 2014
Personal Growth

How I Learned To Forgive My Mother + Broke A Cycle Of Generations Of Abuse

"I preached the importance of the power of forgiveness and yet I held onto so much anger myself. I wore it like a badge of honor."

#healing #relationships #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth
Allison Lurey
April 1 2017
