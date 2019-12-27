1634 results for

Of All The Alcohol, Here Are The 8 Healthiest Beverages To Enjoy

We rounded up our top eight picks for health-conscious alcoholic drinks.

Sarah Regan
December 27 2019
Eating Less Won't Help You Lose Weight (But Here's What Will)

Will this study finally put an end to calorie counting?

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 22 2018
6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 20, 2017)

The top wellness news for today, including what your dog is really trying to tell you, a device that measures blood sugar without finger-pricking, and...

Leigh Weingus
October 20 2017
How Many Steps Should You Actually Be Walking Every Day?

We need to talk about that "magic" 10,000 number.

Robert J. Davis, MPH, Ph.D.
June 17 2017
These Are The Healthiest Weight Loss Strategies, According To Our Top Health Experts

The healthiest weight loss strategies, including intermittent fasting, mindful eating, and the keto diet.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 3 2019
Low-Carb Diets Can Boost Longevity, But Only If You Do This

With the new year in full swing and plenty of people trying out different diets to feel better about their health, you may be wondering how exactly to...

Christina Coughlin
January 24
