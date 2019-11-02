638 results for

Duncan Hines Plans To Release Keto-Friendly Cake Mix In 2020

In an effort to create more healthy and inclusive baking options for all customers, Duncan Hines has announced plans to create a keto-friendly cake...

#news #dessert #ketogenic
Christina Coughlin
January 3
I Had A Crippling Thyroid Disease. This Is The Diet That Helped Me Heal

You don't have to deprive yourself on the road to recovery.

#thyroid #hormones #inflammation
Liz Moody
November 29 2018
This Tiramisu Trifle Is A Vegan Take On A Traditional Italian Dessert

It looks luxurious and decadent, as most Italian desserts do.

#dessert #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 14 2019
The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Desserts

You don't have to give up dessert when switching your diet.

#dessert #gluten-free
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
April 27 2018
Nutritionists Open Up A Can: Sardines, Salmon & Tuna Recipes

Stocking up on canned foods? This is what you should do with them.

#COVID-19 #salads #protein #canned food #dinner
Abby Moore
March 18
The Low-Carb Cake That Kept Tim Tebow In Ketosis On His Wedding Day

The former NFL athlete and current professional baseball player married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters—and stayed in ketosis.

#news #celebrity #ketogenic
Eliza Sullivan
January 21

This Savory Plant-Based Cake Will Be A Game-Changer At Your Next Birthday Party

Because it's still a party even if the cake isn't sweet.

#recipes #plant-based
Tess Panzer
January 28 2017
Hosting For The Holidays? Trader Joe's Has Your Party Covered

We took a look at all Trader Joe's has to offer this holiday season and narrowed down the best food, drink, and décor.

#alcohol #drinks #holiday
Sarah Regan
December 14 2019
This Gooey Chocolate Dessert Balances Your Hormones — Really

It also balances your blood sugar!

#hormones
Liz Moody
January 20 2018
The 5 Best Gluten-Free Cookbooks

Looking to stock your dream gluten-free library? We've got you covered.

#Paleo #inflammation #Well Read #gluten-free #budget
Liz Moody
August 9 2019