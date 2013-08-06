1042 results for

A Backbend Sequence For Anyone Who Sits All Day

Many of us spend the majority of our days sitting at a desk, hunched over a computer, rounding our spines, closing off our chests and hearts and...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga poses #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
August 6 2013

4 Surprising Truths About Keeping Love Alive

All relationships go through hard seasons. Especially if you and your partner have been together a long time, you have probably felt the cyclical...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
July 24 2015

A 92-Year-Old Yogi Shares Her Secrets To Happiness & Longevity

Three careers and a lifetime, that’s how long it’s taken to be where I am today. To know who I am and actually like who I am. It takes dedication,...

#yogis #yoga #aging
Phyllis Sues
July 23 2015
Food Trends

Everyone Is Drinking Celery Juice — But Is It Healthy? We Dive Into The Science Behind The Trend

Apparently, it's supposed to help with bloat, inflammation, and general gut health.

#gut health #inflammation #drinks
Gabi Conti
October 24 2018
Routines

Yoga & Crossfit: A Perfect Pair?

Complementing each other in their differences while maintaining similar purpose.

#yoga sutras #fitness #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy
Rachel Pinkstone-Marx
August 8 2012
Routines

10 Ways To Remind Yourself You're Worth It

As a therapist who helps women manage career stress and relationship issues, I find that the root of many problems we face in these areas have to do...

#happiness #confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
July 9 2015
Meditation
Integrative Health

How Kundalini Yoga Can Awaken Your Intuition

I've been on the path of healing for the last several years, and one of the things that has accelerated the process and helped build my life condition...

#healing #breathing #kundalini #yoga #intuition
Shiva Rose
August 5 2013
Mental Health
Routines

8 Tips To Get More Flexible, Even When You Think You Can't (Video)

Want to do hard things without a struggle? Look to these tips to learn to move easy.

#flexibility #balance #personal growth #yoga
Michael Taylor
May 28 2014
Routines

From Glowing Skin To A Strong Core: 9 Reasons To Do Headstand Every Day

Headstand (Shirshasana) is often referred to as the king of all yoga poses.

#Ashtanga
Lisa Mitchell
July 18 2012
Women's Health

21 Tips To Prepare Your Body For Pregnancy

Here's how to get prepared for pregnancy.

#pregnancy #breastfeeding
Lori Bregman
May 8 2014
Routines

What Is A Sankalpa Practice + How Can It Help You Live With Intention?

Let’s be honest, the hustle and bustle of daily life can distract even the most calm and focused person. From our mounting to-do lists and important...

#personal growth #goal setting #affirmations #yoga philosophy #intention
Catriona Pollard
May 25 2015
Spirituality

6 Simple Ways to Balance Your Root Chakra

Bonus: They're actually pretty fun.

#chakras
Jennifer White
April 14 2012
Routines

20 Reasons Why Yoga Heals

Have you always wanted to try yoga but never quite had the confidence to start? Maybe you've been away from the mat for a while and are looking for a...

#healing #let go #acceptance #fitness #mind body connection
Katrina Love Senn
June 11 2014
Sex

How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment

"I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame....

#healing #sexuality #tantric sex #sexual assault #meditation
Psalm Isadora
February 3 2017