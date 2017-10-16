1042 results for

Functional Food

10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 1)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including San Francisco's new green law, the latest development in GMO labeling, and the only way you're...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
July 1 2016
Women's Health

Do You Have Inverted Nipples? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Just like belly buttons, there are innies and outies.

#body positivity #breastfeeding
Lindsay Kellner
October 9 2017
Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 19
Beauty

You Might Have Heard About "Oxidative Stress" — But Do You Know What It Is?

But as research digs deeper into the link between internal and external health, it's becoming clear that successful skin care is rooted in cellular...

#stress #skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 17

What Most People Get Wrong About Happiness

We all want to be happy, right? But most of us probably don't even have a concrete idea in mind about what we really mean when we think about...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
February 20 2015

3 Yoga Poses For Improved Digestion

Proper digestion has the ability to make or break one’s holistic wellness. Digestion is the nucleus of our energy regulation, and we don’t operate...

#toxic #yoga poses #wellness #yoga #detox
Sara Courter
April 16 2013
Spirituality
Integrative Health

The 10 Best Natural Remedies To Beat Gas & Bloating

Plus, some common culprits to help prevent gas in the first place.

#supplements #gut health #mbgsupplements #microbiome
Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D.
January 15

5 Tips To Be Fierce In Warrior II

The Warrior poses were given their name for a reason. They are powerful and activating postures that build strength, balance and stamina. Many...

#yoga poses #posture #personal growth #yoga
Gigi Yogini
January 3 2013

16 Yoga Poses For A Happy Holiday Season

Whether you're a yoga teacher looking to bring a bit of Christmas sparkle to your classes, a parent who wants a fun way to keep the kids active over...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #holidays #yoga
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
December 20 2013
Integrative Health

7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain

These Ayurvedic strategies help heal back pain by getting to the root of it.

#healing #Ayurveda #pain #back pain
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
December 19 2014
8 Sleep-Inducing Bedtime Rituals For Better Rest

These science-backed ways help lull our physical and mental states into sweet, sweet sleep.

#sleep #dessert #skin care
Krista Soriano
December 16 2019

Why Everyone Should Walk 30 Minutes A Day

In Japan, Shinrin-yoku — translated as "forest bathing" — is the act of walking in nature to manage stress and relax. Aristotle made the outdoors his...

#stress #fitness #heart disease #wellness #yoga
Marina Chetner
March 6 2014

10 New Year's Intentions For Yoga Teaching

I'd never be so presumptuous to suggest intentions for the New Year for anyone but myself. But as I share my thoughts through articles, sometimes...

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga #intention
Karen Fabian
January 2 2014
Parenting

How To Run Parent-Teacher Meetings Like An Expert

Think of it like a business meeting.

#back to school
Rick Capaldi, Ph.D.
November 11 2019
Routines

4 Yoga Poses to Alleviate Stress, Headaches, Insomnia, and Overindulgence

This holiday season, take time each day to assess how you feel and then make a point of spending at least five minutes on the mat to calm and heal.

#healing #stress #yoga poses #yoga #detox
Gabrielle Harris
December 28 2012
Integrative Health

How To Cure Insomnia In 12 Minutes

I was badly afflicted with insomnia last winter in Perth, Australia. While many people hibernate through winter, I was kept up by the coldness and...

#breathing #wellness #yoga #sleeping #insomnia
Melissa Mak
June 15 2013
Love

7 Ways You're Setting Up Your Own Relationships To Fail

And how to stop self-sabotaging your relationships.

#single life #dating
Judy Ho, Ph.D., ABPP, ABPdN
October 30 2019

10 Reasons to Love Wheel Pose

Urdhva Dhanurasana, otherwise known as upward facing bow or wheel pose (Chakrasana), is an intermediate/advanced backbend that offers many benefits to...

#yoga poses #breathing #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection
Lisa Mitchell
August 2 2012