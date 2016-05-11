1928 results for
3 Ways Yoga Can Take Your Workout To The Next Level
A mindful practice can fill important gaps in a high-intensity fitness routine. Here's why yoga is the yin to CrossFit's yang.
18 Signs You're Addicted To CrossFit
I say this with tough love: CrossFitters are an interesting breed. Whether you’ve been a CrossFitter for one month or five years, chances are you've...
How To Stop Comparing Yourself To Everyone In Your Yoga Class
Get back to adoring yourself—and your practice.
5 Reasons I Recommend Yoga For Everyone
As a yoga teacher, I often hear people describe how yoga has transformed their lives. That's one of the reasons many yogi gurus believe that yoga was...
The 2 Yoga Postures You Need To Open Tight Hips
They're great for runners, cyclists, or anyone who sits at a desk all day.
8 Moves For A Total Body Workout You Can Do Anywhere
You don't even have to leave your apartment for this one.
8 Yoga Mistakes That Are Holding Back Your Practice
For various reasons, I like to practice my yoga at home. While this gives me a lot of freedom to practice it the way I want to, it also means that I...
This Black Rice Buddha Bowl Will Detox Your Gut & Make Your Skin Glow
It will fill you with gratitude.
Why Yoga Is So Much More Than Just Stretching
I live in the yoga hub of San Francisco, where it seems nearly everyone in the city is toting a mat and heading to their next vinyasa. Still, I am...
A Yoga Sequence To Recover After A Workout
Post-workout stretches for recovery.
Trouble Sleeping? 4 Techniques That Really Work
Having a technique at the ready can mean the difference between falling asleep and just lying there for hours.
Panic Attacks & Heart Palpitations? Soothe Your Nervous System Back With This Simple Acupressure Technique
How to soothe your nervous system using acupressure techniques.
3 Self-Care Rituals for a Stronger-Than-Ever Immune System
Because who doesn't want to avoid getting sick this winter?
Beauty Starts On The Inside. Here's How To Be More Confident.
A yoga pose for confidence and inner strength. As you build you physical strength, your internal power grows.
Want To Have Better Sex? Give These 5 Workout Moves A Try
Your Valentine's Day is about to get a lot more fun.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 9, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including bee-based economies, baby fitness trackers, and new livestock recommendations from WHO.
How To Rekindle Your Love Of Yoga When You've Hit A Wall
In my 16 years of teaching, and nearly 20 years of practice, I’ve realized it can happen to anyone: even the most disciplined student or teacher hits...
Is Your Probiotic Missing This Crucial Ingredient?
Did you know that fungi play a big role in gut health?
Holistic Practices For Combating Substance Abuse
The 12-step program doesn't work for everyone. Here's how to take a more holistic approach.
5 Mood-Boosting Yoga Poses You Can Do Without Getting Up From Your Chair
So simple, so effective.