1928 results for

3 Ways Yoga Can Take Your Workout To The Next Level

A mindful practice can fill important gaps in a high-intensity fitness routine. Here's why yoga is the yin to CrossFit's yang.

#fitness #Yoga for Men #yoga #crossfit
Todd McCullough
May 11 2016

18 Signs You're Addicted To CrossFit

I say this with tough love: CrossFitters are an interesting breed. Whether you’ve been a CrossFitter for one month or five years, chances are you've...

#happiness #fitness #wellness #crossfit #funny
Kristi Hrivnak
May 29 2014

5 Reasons I Recommend Yoga For Everyone

As a yoga teacher, I often hear people describe how yoga has transformed their lives. That's one of the reasons many yogi gurus believe that yoga was...

#balance #breathing #wellness #yoga #ego
Hali Tsotetsi
April 14 2014

The 2 Yoga Postures You Need To Open Tight Hips

They're great for runners, cyclists, or anyone who sits at a desk all day.

#yoga poses #posture #yoga
Caley Alyssa
June 12 2016
Routines

8 Moves For A Total Body Workout You Can Do Anywhere

You don't even have to leave your apartment for this one.

#empowerment #yoga #hiit
Laura McDonald
March 18 2017

8 Yoga Mistakes That Are Holding Back Your Practice

For various reasons, I like to practice my yoga at home. While this gives me a lot of freedom to practice it the way I want to, it also means that I...

#breathing #gratitude #wellness #yoga #self-awareness
Charu Chandra
March 4 2014
Recipes

Why Yoga Is So Much More Than Just Stretching

I live in the yoga hub of San Francisco, where it seems nearly everyone in the city is toting a mat and heading to their next vinyasa. Still, I am...

#breathing #meditation #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Alyse Speyer
August 6 2014
Routines
Meditation

Trouble Sleeping? 4 Techniques That Really Work

Having a technique at the ready can mean the difference between falling asleep and just lying there for hours.

#awareness #breathing #relaxation #sleeping
Chris Pritchard
January 2 2015
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

3 Self-Care Rituals for a Stronger-Than-Ever Immune System

Because who doesn't want to avoid getting sick this winter?

#supplements #partner #immunity
mindbodygreen
October 11 2018

Beauty Starts On The Inside. Here's How To Be More Confident.

A yoga pose for confidence and inner strength. As you build you physical strength, your internal power grows.

#renew you 2017 #beauty #mind body connection
Sara Quiriconi
January 9 2017

Want To Have Better Sex? Give These 5 Workout Moves A Try

Your Valentine's Day is about to get a lot more fun.

#sexuality #workout #sex
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 14 2017
Change-Makers

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 9, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including bee-based economies, baby fitness trackers, and new livestock recommendations from WHO.

#news roundup #motherhood
Lindsay Kellner
November 9 2017

How To Rekindle Your Love Of Yoga When You've Hit A Wall

In my 16 years of teaching, and nearly 20 years of practice, I’ve realized it can happen to anyone: even the most disciplined student or teacher hits...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Cathy Cox
February 18 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR BIOHM Health

Is Your Probiotic Missing This Crucial Ingredient?

Did you know that fungi play a big role in gut health?

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
mindbodygreen
November 1 2017

Holistic Practices For Combating Substance Abuse

The 12-step program doesn't work for everyone. Here's how to take a more holistic approach.

#holistic healing #wellness #health
Ashley McCann
February 4 2017