1928 results for

Off-the-Grid

5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 16, 2018)

Including why mushrooms can help save the planet.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
April 16 2018
Routines
Personal Growth

4 Fears You Might Experience Teaching Yoga

The best way to get past fear is to move forward, despite the butterflies in your stomach.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy
Karen Fabian
February 16 2012
Routines

5 Prenatal Yoga Moves Every Mama-To-Be Should Try

And next to walking, yoga is the next best thing for a mother-to-be.

#pregnancy and yoga #prenatal yoga #yogis #yoga
Hope Zvara
April 15 2015
Routines
Home

Cosmic Design: How To Clean & Style Your Home According To Your Sign

Here is your sign-by-sign guide to a stellar spring cleaning session and design upgrade.

#astrology
Bess Matassa, PhD
May 17 2017
Routines
Wellness Trends
Meditation

How Much Yoga Is Too Much Yoga?

There really is such a thing. Let's talk about it.

#workout #fitness #yoga #yoga move #fitness sequence
Leigh Weingus
June 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Sanuk

10 Yoga Clichés That Are Actually True

How many of these have you done today?

#love #happiness #yogis #wellness #yoga
Jordan Younger
May 30 2017
Sex

A 1-Minute Yoga Sequence To Help You Unwind

Long day? Relax with 60 seconds of yoga.

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 12 2016

A Blossoming Yoga Sequence To Get You Ready For Spring

For many of us around the world, it is awfully cold right now. Yoga pants and sports bras are covered by multiple layers of fleece and chunky...

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Kathryn Budig
February 26 2015
Routines

A Yoga Sequence To Harness Your Potential & Activate Your Sacral Chakra

With today being a super-charged astrological day coming from all directions, why not incorporate a yoga sequence into your daily routine that mirrors...

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga #astrology #chakras
Tiffany Maloney
March 20 2015

Stretch Your Entire Body With This 60-Second Yoga Sequence

All it takes is 60 seconds to stretch and wake up your entire body.

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 9 2016
Personal Growth
Recovery

Don't Get Injured! 7 Yoga Poses That Can Do More Harm Than Good

Seven poses a physical therapist recommends limiting (or even avoiding).

#healing #pain #yoga poses #back pain #fitness
Annie Neisen, PT, DPT
July 30 2014
Routines

7 Yoga Poses To Balance Your Chakras

Say goodbye to all that negative prana and hello to balance.

#slideshows #yoga poses #yoga #chakras #energy
Sarah Walsh
December 5 2013
Wellness Trends
Recovery

This NFL Player Turns To Alternative Medicine To Stay In Shape. Here's What You Should Steal

Conversations with today's professional athletes aren't just about punishing regimes and workout playlists, they're about plant-based diets and yoga...

#news #celebrity #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Krysten Peck
February 5 2018