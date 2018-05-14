3304 results for

Recovery
Meditation
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life
Food Trends

Found: The Best Blood-Sugar-Balancing, Ketogenic Foods You Can Buy Right Now

They'll keep you full—plus, they taste really, really good.

#Blood Sugar #ketogenic
Liz Moody
March 26 2019
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

It always comes back to the breath, doesn't it?

#breath #news #brain
Sarah Regan
February 7
Meditation
Functional Food

The Healthiest People We Know Share The No. 1 Energy-Boosting Food

Bookmark this for your next 3 p.m. slump.

#energy
Liz Moody
March 4 2019
Change-Makers

This Is Why Jane Fonda Carried Her Red Coat To Present At The Oscars

After last night, we can't wait to see what Jane Fonda re-wears next.

#news #celebrity
Eliza Sullivan
February 10
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Bookmark them for the next time you feel yourself getting worked up.

#COVID-19 #breath #stress
Kaia Roman
April 8
Integrative Health

Bad Breath Under Your Face Mask? 5 Tips For Freshening It Up

How to treat bad breath that keeps recirculating under your face mask.

#breath #news #COVID-19
Abby Moore
May 12
Integrative Health
Spirituality

Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon

It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.

#astrology
Kara Ladd
October 14 2018
Integrative Health
Routines

A 10-Minute Sleep Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye

Make the room a calm and soothing space as you prepare for sleep.

#sleep #stress #yoga
Lisa Sanfilippo, M.Sc., RYT
March 13
Functional Food
Meditation

Rethinking Mindfulness: Two Techniques For People Who Can’t Sit Still

Sharon Salzberg sure knows a thing or two about practicing mindfulness, especially during times of grief and uncertainty. 

#anxiety #mbgpodcast #grief
Jason Wachob
May 12
Personal Growth

How Discomfort Can Help You Discover Your Infinite Possibilities

"Life is not tried, it is merely survived / If you're standing outside the fire."

#manifestation #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Samantha Sutton, PhD
January 29 2015
Spirituality

How To Harness The Energy Of The LAST Full Moon Of The Year

This one will call forth our most sensitive, sentimental selves.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 22 2018