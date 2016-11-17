5345 results for

Mental Health

Having A Rough Day? Here's How Yoga Can Help

Yes, turning to yoga during a difficult time is a very good idea.

#yoga poses #fitness #mental health #yoga
Carolyn Moos
November 17 2016
Routines

How To Use Restorative Yoga To Boost Your Confidence

A brief restorative yoga and meditation sequence that can help you reconnect with that still and centered place within, helping you to let go of those...

#yoga poses sequence #meditation #yoga
Erin Nicole Haley
February 5 2015

Easy Tips To Improve The Air Quality In Your Home

Did you know that people in industrialized countries spend as much as 90% of their time indoors? We work, study, eat, drink, and sleep in enclosed...

#product reviews #environmentalism #wellness #grocery shopping #home
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
February 27 2013

14 Mantras To Stick To Your Path, Even When You're Doubting Yourself

If you've chosen to take the path less traveled, you know what a roller coaster ride it is. The ups, the downs, the twists and the wild turns that you...

#happiness #authenticity #wellness #inspiration #tips
Suzanne Kvilhaug
June 19 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Andrea Petersen, author of On Edge: A Journey Through Anxiety

4 Ways My Anxiety Disorder Has Changed My Life For The Better

Anxiety makes me live a more authentic life. And a more empathetic one. Anxiety has made me ask for help, made me vulnerable, and thereby deepened my...

#anxiety #healing #stress #happiness #mindfulness
mindbodygreen
September 2 2017
Beauty
Routines

A Quick Detoxifying Yoga Sequence To Jumpstart The New Year

We all want to start off the new year with a bang, whatever that means. And yoga can help with that.

#yoga poses sequence #breathing #yogis #yoga #detox
Lauren Imparato
December 17 2014

Getting Easily Overwhelmed Might Just Be One Of Your Greatest Strengths. Here's Why

"Before I understood high sensitivity, I always thought there was something wrong with me."

#happiness #personal growth #self-care #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
November 10 2016
Functional Food

You May Want To Start Warming Your Salads, According To Ayurveda

Many assume that eating raw veggies and salads is the key to weight loss. But according to Ayurveda, there are two big reasons you should consume only...

#raw foods #Ayurveda #salads #digestion
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 22 2016

Home-Brewed Healing Tea With Rose Hips, Raw Honey + Ashwaghanda

Although there is no denying the glory of summer, there is something so magical – and so important – about the winter. It's an opportunity to slow...

#healing #tea #nutrition #cleanse #whole foods
Danielle DuBoise
January 31 2015
Love
Personal Growth

How To Turn Any Work Space Into A Sanctuary

Turn your desk into a place you actually want to spend time.

#productivity #work
Isabelle Marsh, MSW
November 4 2016
Routines

A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Strengthen Your Whole Body

This quick yoga flow will help you find and lead your best life.

#barre #fitness #yoga #video #yoga sequence
Elise Joan
April 6 2016
Meditation

Is Yoga The Key To Acing An Ironman? This Triathlete Thinks So

"I practice yoga six days a week. I give yoga all the credit for me to be able to come back as strong as I have."

#triathlon #yoga #Journey
Leigh Weingus
October 5 2017
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Parenting
Parenting

I'm A Working Mom. Here's How I Fit Wellness Back Into My Life

When my son was born, my self-care took a hit. Where had my mineral bath gone? Where was my meditation time? Here's how I finally fit health and...

#parenting advice #health #parenting
Summer Sanders
March 4 2016
Recovery

7 Things No One Understands About Chronic Pain

In 2016, one in three Americans suffers from chronic pain.

#pain #mind body connection
Marion Cunningham
February 12 2016

A Yoga Sequence To Open Your Heart & Stretch Your Back

When you open up the back of the heart and across the chest, you create space for the heart, which is both valuable and liberating!

#love #yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga
Rachel Brathen
March 28 2015