Having A Rough Day? Here's How Yoga Can Help
Yes, turning to yoga during a difficult time is a very good idea.
How To Use Restorative Yoga To Boost Your Confidence
A brief restorative yoga and meditation sequence that can help you reconnect with that still and centered place within, helping you to let go of those...
Easy Tips To Improve The Air Quality In Your Home
Did you know that people in industrialized countries spend as much as 90% of their time indoors? We work, study, eat, drink, and sleep in enclosed...
14 Mantras To Stick To Your Path, Even When You're Doubting Yourself
If you've chosen to take the path less traveled, you know what a roller coaster ride it is. The ups, the downs, the twists and the wild turns that you...
4 Ways My Anxiety Disorder Has Changed My Life For The Better
Anxiety makes me live a more authentic life. And a more empathetic one. Anxiety has made me ask for help, made me vulnerable, and thereby deepened my...
P&G Bought Natural Deo Brand Native. Here's Why That's A Big Deal
Big brands are getting the message.
A Quick Detoxifying Yoga Sequence To Jumpstart The New Year
We all want to start off the new year with a bang, whatever that means. And yoga can help with that.
Getting Easily Overwhelmed Might Just Be One Of Your Greatest Strengths. Here's Why
"Before I understood high sensitivity, I always thought there was something wrong with me."
You May Want To Start Warming Your Salads, According To Ayurveda
Many assume that eating raw veggies and salads is the key to weight loss. But according to Ayurveda, there are two big reasons you should consume only...
Home-Brewed Healing Tea With Rose Hips, Raw Honey + Ashwaghanda
Although there is no denying the glory of summer, there is something so magical – and so important – about the winter. It's an opportunity to slow...
6 Steps To Recovering From Narcissistic Abuse
Step 1: Defuse your fear.
How To Turn Any Work Space Into A Sanctuary
Turn your desk into a place you actually want to spend time.
A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Strengthen Your Whole Body
This quick yoga flow will help you find and lead your best life.
Is Yoga The Key To Acing An Ironman? This Triathlete Thinks So
"I practice yoga six days a week. I give yoga all the credit for me to be able to come back as strong as I have."
The Real Reason You're Tired All The Time (And A Surefire Solution)
An easy way to feel better, ASAP.
4 Simple Ways To Make Sure You Feel Your Best This Summer
Get started kicking inflammation right away.
7 Ways Kids Benefit From Yoga
It's hard to be a kid today.
I'm A Working Mom. Here's How I Fit Wellness Back Into My Life
When my son was born, my self-care took a hit. Where had my mineral bath gone? Where was my meditation time? Here's how I finally fit health and...
7 Things No One Understands About Chronic Pain
In 2016, one in three Americans suffers from chronic pain.
A Yoga Sequence To Open Your Heart & Stretch Your Back
When you open up the back of the heart and across the chest, you create space for the heart, which is both valuable and liberating!