Personal Growth

The Unhealthy Side Effect Of Being Ambitious

Raise your hand if you're addicted to working on your goals.

#goal #work #gratitude #relaxation #goal setting
Dinorah Nieves, Ph.D.
December 21 2018

3 Centering Meditations You Can Do In 5 Minutes Or Less

By now we're all familiar with the many benefits of a meditation practice. From experiencing more positive emotions, to better health and increased...

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #self-awareness #mindfulness meditation
Adelma Lilliston
March 1 2015
Personal Growth
Meditation

A Meditation To Improve Your Sex Life

Because it's time to mix up your meditation practice.

#empowerment #feminism #libido
Rebekah Borucki
March 19 2017
Recovery

10 Ways To Remind Yourself You're Worth It

As a therapist who helps women manage career stress and relationship issues, I find that the root of many problems we face in these areas have to do...

#happiness #confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
July 9 2015
Nature

Rising With The Sun Is A Super Healthy Practice. Here's How To Actually Do It

A sunrise hike at revitalize inspired me to finally become a morning person. Here's why and how I'm making it happen.

#sleep #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 14 2017
Spirituality

5 Spiritual Quotes that Reveal the Truth About Finding Love

We have to understand the all-encompassing love we came from to improve our relationships with others. This love is the foundation for connection,...

#love #relationships #marriage
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 13 2016

How Can You Tell When Your Relationship Has Gone On Too Long?

We’ve all been there. You and your honey have been together forever and a day. You’ve even mentally designed the ideal wedding, kitchen island...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
May 6 2013
Women's Health

Balance These Hormones — And You Won't Dread Your Period

How to balance estrogen and progesterone to reduce heavy menstrual bleeding and PMS.

#hormones #inflammation #fertility
Stephanie Gray, DNP, M.S., ARNP
December 11 2018
Off-the-Grid
Personal Growth

9 Steps To Finding Meaning & Purpose In Your Career

When you're really eager to get out of a bad situation, it can be tempting to jump for the first lifeboat you see. Don't.

#personal growth #Purpose #Journey
Vanessa Loder, MBA
September 6 2017
Personal Growth

8 Life Lessons I Learned From My Near-Death Experience

I spent 10 days in the intensive care unit and had a one percent chance of living.

#nutrition #mind body connection #personal growth #inspiration #spirituality
Alexa Carlin
August 7 2014

​Keep The Doctor Away With This Apple & Avocado Green Smoothie

Fall means many things: football, chunky sweaters, root veggies, spicy black bean chili on the stove, cozy fires, holidays, and anything warm and...

#smoothie #avocado #smoothies #personal growth
Elizabeth Rider
October 16 2013
Love

These Two Words Can Stop Any Argument Before It Escalates

Fighting a lot with your partner these days? Try this.

#COVID-19 #marriage #dating
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
April 22

5 Foam Roller Exercises To Strengthen Your Core

You may think of your foam roller as just a tool to help soothe your achey muscles, but it's actually a great piece of equipment to add to your core...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #fitness sequence
Dan O'Grady
July 11 2015
Spirituality

The One Detox We Should Actually Be Doing Every Day

Reiki practitioner and healer Kelsey Patel explains.

#detox #spirituality #energy
Kelsey J. Patel
April 14 2017

9 Books To Inspire You To Create The Happiness You Deserve

Struggling to find the courage to leave that snuggly comfort zone? Maybe you have a goal you’ve wanted to tick off your bucket list for a while, but...

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance #mind body connection
Emma Mildon
October 17 2015

Essential Oils That Beat Brain Fog + Boost Energy? Hell, Yes!

Distracted? Mentally fatigued? Forgetful? Try these 6 essential oils to combat brain fog, stimulate your mind, and increase energy.

#aromatherapy #mind body connection #wellness #energy
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 9 2017