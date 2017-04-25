5404 results for
Has Sex Been Weird Lately? 5 Ways The Pandemic Is Affecting Sexual Desire
Some people can't stand the thought of sex right now. Some are hornier than ever.
Save Your $$$ By Creating An At-Home Wellness Retreat: Here's How
Because you shouldn't need to drop major money to feel your best.
8 Ways To Use Nature To Recharge & Disconnect — Even In The Dead Of Winter
Layer up and get out there.
These 6 Preflight Stretches Are The Secret To Ache-Free Travel
All TSA-approved.
3 Ayurvedic Techniques Your Well-Being Routine Might Be Missing
Kriyas are yogic cleansing techniques, and many are still practiced around the world today.
7 Foolproof Ways To Find Your Zen In Times Of Uncertainty
Tip No. 2: Wake up before sunrise.
9 Fascinating Wellness Trends Inspired By Human Potential
This is where wellness meets tech.
How Pressing Acupressure Points Is Like A Reset Button For Anxiety
It's all about releasing the emotions.
The Inflammation-Reducing Yoga Sequence You Need For Quality Sleep
To heal inflammation during sleep we need both enough sleep and good-quality sleep.
11 Types Of Yoga: A Breakdown Of The Major Styles
From anusara to yin, get caught up on the basics.
This Breathing Exercise Will Help You Deal With Transition
It's time to connect with nature.
We Tried The Trendy New Ayurvedic Snack Bites & Were Really Surprised
Designed for each individual dosha.
Turns Out, Yoga Really Can Work As Well As Blood Pressure Medication
Downward dog instead of downing a pill?
How Often Should You Be Masturbating, Really?
It'll make you healthier and happier, for starters.
Breath Awareness Might Be The Ultimate Source Of Wisdom: 4 Ways To Tap Into It
Life doesn’t come with a “road map,” so to speak. But we get clues along the way, by external signs, mental responses, and physical cues. The Greek...
The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing
How many are on your shelf?
Why Every Kid Needs A Morning Routine
Ideally one based in mindfulness.
Why The Benefits Of Yoga Double When You Do It With A Friend
Here's a sequence to get you started.
Is Your Partner Always Defensive? Here's What To Do & Why It Happens
Knee-jerk defensiveness might be the biggest troublemaker in relationships.
How I've Kept My Yoga Practice Fun After 25 Years
My first yoga class was over 25 years ago, but it still feels like it was yesterday. The room was thick with incense and rolled rugs and there was a...