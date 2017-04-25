5404 results for

Sex

Has Sex Been Weird Lately? 5 Ways The Pandemic Is Affecting Sexual Desire

Some people can't stand the thought of sex right now. Some are hornier than ever.

#COVID-19 #stress #marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
May 23
Integrative Health

Save Your $$$ By Creating An At-Home Wellness Retreat: Here's How

Because you shouldn't need to drop major money to feel your best.

#wellness #retreats
Karin G. Reiter
April 25 2017
Nature
Travel
Integrative Health

3 Ayurvedic Techniques Your Well-Being Routine Might Be Missing

Kriyas are yogic cleansing techniques, and many are still practiced around the world today.

#gut health #Ayurveda #microbiome
Sarah Regan
December 28 2019
Mental Health
Routines

The Inflammation-Reducing Yoga Sequence You Need For Quality Sleep

To heal inflammation during sleep we need both enough sleep and good-quality sleep.

#sleep #inflammation #yoga
Erika Bloom
February 2 2018
Motivation

11 Types Of Yoga: A Breakdown Of The Major Styles

From anusara to yin, get caught up on the basics.

#yoga
Kristin McGee
March 2 2018
Food Trends
Meditation
Women's Health

How Often Should You Be Masturbating, Really?

It'll make you healthier and happier, for starters.

#sex #women's health
Alisa Vitti
February 20 2017
Spirituality

Breath Awareness Might Be The Ultimate Source Of Wisdom: 4 Ways To Tap Into It

Life doesn’t come with a “road map,” so to speak. But we get clues along the way, by external signs, mental responses, and physical cues. The Greek...

#anxiety #breathing #meditation #mindfulness #yoga
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
March 21 2016
Parenting

Why Every Kid Needs A Morning Routine

Ideally one based in mindfulness.

#stress #joy #breakfast
Andrea Bogart
March 13 2019
Routines
Love

Is Your Partner Always Defensive? Here's What To Do & Why It Happens

Knee-jerk defensiveness might be the biggest troublemaker in relationships.

#marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
October 19 2019

How I've Kept My Yoga Practice Fun After 25 Years

My first yoga class was over 25 years ago, but it still feels like it was yesterday. The room was thick with incense and rolled rugs and there was a...

#love #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Dana Flynn
November 26 2013