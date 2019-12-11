5404 results for

Integrative Health

5 Things This Gut Doctor Wishes Everyone Would Do This Winter

Your microbes are basically running the show.

#gut health #microbiome
Marvin Singh, M.D.
December 11 2019

This Rare New Moon Solar Eclipse Is Pure Magic: Here's How To Harness Its Power

"Magic is possible at this potent eclipse, so here are a few ways you can shift some molecules in the universe by tapping into the power of the Pisces...

#love #relationships #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
March 1 2017
Functional Food

The Scoop on Quinoa Sensitivity

The lowdown on this plant-based protein.

#wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food #quinoa
Lara Jud
September 27 2012
Outdoors

How Yoga Is Helping Me Manage My Engagement

On New Year’s Eve, my boyfriend of four years proposed. I screamed. We cried. I did a happy dance. Let’s just say I’m super happy it didn’t happen in...

#relationships #mind body connection #yoga
Candace Marie Celmer
March 7 2013
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

7 Signs Of A Heart Attack Women Need To Know

When you see a male actor have a heart attack on TV, he has all the classic signs: He breaks out into a sweat, clutches his left arm, says he feels...

#healing #heart disease #wellness #personal growth
Dr. Terrence Baruch
December 13 2013
Mental Health

9 Unexpected Tips To Beat Stress When Your Life Is A Mess

With the extra hustle and bustle of the season (shopping, decorating, wrapping, socializing, etc.), it's easy to feel less than wonderful during this...

#stress #aromatherapy #holidays #sex
Debbie Hampton
December 22 2014
Climate Change
Personal Growth

11 Easy Ways To Slow Down & Find Balance

I get upset when I catch myself rushing through life

#slideshows #breathing #happiness #nature #wellness
Jessica Sepel
May 9 2013
Personal Growth
Social Good
Meditation

The Complete Guide To Online Meditation Resources

Whether you've been meditating for a decade or you aren't even sure what it means, the resources on this list will give you the info and tools you...

#empowerment #technology #brain
Ashley Graber
July 25 2017

How This Athlete Bounced Back From A Concussion That Nearly Ended Her Career

"It's one of those things in life where you have to decide, 'will this make me or break me?'"

#workout #fitness #Journey #Recovery
Leigh Weingus
July 25 2017

How You Could Be Ruining Your Workout Before You Even Start

Warning: These super-common pre-workout habits can keep you from seeing results.

#workout #fitness
Brian Syuki
April 14 2016

5 Simple Yoga Poses You Can Do At Your Desk (No Yoga Mat Required!)

Notice the position of your body right now. Are you slumped over in a chair? Are your shoulders collapsing in towards each other? Is your neck...

#career #breathing #happiness #work #authenticity
Jen Kluczkowski
June 3 2014
Personal Growth

16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives

Yoga has the power to change lives.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Gabrielle Frank
February 18 2016
Beauty

10 WOC-Owned Beauty Brands Everyone Will Love

WOC are changing the green beauty industry. Here's how.

#green beauty #beauty #wellness
Desiree Verdejo
July 19 2017