10 Tips To Have A Toxin-Free Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a great time to start protecting and mothering your child within. A person could make themselves crazy trying to avoid all the toxins in...
5 Barre Moves You Can Do Without A Barre (All You Need Is 10 Minutes!)
Barre3 founder Sadie Lincoln shares her favorite 10 minute workout.
The Out-Pricing of Yoga: 3 Ways to Cut Costs & Stay Present
How to escape from the bright and shiny magnetism of yoga marketing? Well, I have a few suggestions.
Oh, The Delusions I Had About Becoming a Yoga Teacher!
Turns out I was only slightly delusional about what becoming a yoga teacher meant.
I Found Out My Father Was A Child Molester
I hope that by coming out with my story, I can shed some light on what I've learned.
12 Steps To Stay Positive In A Negative World
Sometimes, the world's negativity feels palpable.
5 Types Of Energy Vampires & How To Defend Yourself
We've all been victims of emotional vampires. They're the people who make us feel depressed, angry, defensive, or depleted after we've been with them....
"I'm Not Skinny Enough" & Other Yoga Myths, Debunked
These 5 common myths about yoga keep people from practicing.
10 Ways to Embrace the Power of Silence
Find some peace and quiet.
10 Tips To Become Your Fittest Self
Do you want to become as fit as you possibly can? Doing 100 sit-ups won't make that happen! Understanding the link between body fat and cortisol...
20 Inspiring Quotes to Keep Things in Perspective
Quotes have the power to echo the state of your being in only a few words.
Dentist's Advice: Stop Flossing!
Yep, you read that right: I’m a dentist and I’m suggesting that you throw away your floss.
7 Ways To Boost Testosterone & Sex Drive Naturally
Here's how to get started today!
5 Signs A Hidden Food Sensitivity Is Sabotaging Your Health
If you'd asked me four years ago if I had food allergies, my answer would have been "definitely not." I considered myself to be a health nut. I had a...
5 Simple Ways to Respond to Negative People
Many of the most valuable lessons I have learned have come from people I most definitely do not want to be like. You know the type.
Why Knowing Your Mars Sign Is The Key To A Fulfilling Sex Life
Why stop with your Sun sign?
What Are Your Cravings Trying To Tell You?
We've all had those longings for something sweet, salty or fried. Cravings are usually for the not-so-healthy variety of food, and they come when we...
10 Things Nobody Tells You About Getting Married
In our happy-face addicted culture, we carry a strong taboo around talking about difficult feelings.
How Yoga Healed My Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Since using targeted exercises aimed at prevention I haven’t suffered from CTS.
6 Basic Principles Of Using Food As Medicine
To honor Hippocrates, who coined the phrase, we called our course “Food As Medicine.”