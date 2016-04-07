5404 results for

Personal Growth
How To Stop Getting Hung Up On Perfection + Take Your Practice To The Next Level

Perfection is boring, a dead end. Progress is alive and full of potential. It means we’re always learning, and that’s more rewarding than...

#stress #fitness #meditation #inspiration #stress management
Sadie Lincoln
May 28 2016

7 Tips For Bringing Mindfulness To Your Work Day

What if I told you that no matter how much you may dislike going to work and wish you were sunning yourself on a tropical beach, you actually have the...

#stress #awareness #breathing #joy #meditation
Sharee James
June 3 2013

Is Your Mouth Microbiome More Important Than Your Gut?

"When you treat your mouth, your treat your body."

#wellness #health #microbiome
Steven Lin, DDS
September 14 2017
Routines

How To Know If You Need To Go On An Emotional Diet

Are you filling up on emotional junk food? Here's how to tell and what to do about it.

#personal growth #inspiration #self-care #self-acceptance
Dr. Shoba Sreenivasan
May 26 2016

Herbal Remedies That Could Help With Breastfeeding

Many women worry about low production and want to know ways to boost it. Here's what research really shows about effective herbal remedies and other...

#Herbs #parenting advice #pregnancy #breastfeeding #parenting
Tara Haelle
April 3 2016
Food Trends

6 Reasons to Eat Less Meat and Dairy

Here are just a few reminders to get you fired up about staying the course or making the switch!

#diary #stress #meat #personal growth #sugar
Autumn Brooks Clarke
October 15 2012
Women's Health

7 Vagina Myths This Doctor Wants To Clear Up Right Now

How much do you know about your vaginal health?

#empowerment #hormones
Alyssa Dweck, M.D., M.S., FACOG
September 11 2017
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Stop Doing These 5 Things If You Want To Thrive

This year is meant to be the beginning of something huge, something major, something on fire.

#breathing #happiness #personal growth #kombucha
Rebecca Butler
January 13 2013
Spirituality

It's Virgo Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

#love #relationships #happiness #self-awareness #astrology
The AstroTwins
September 10 2017
Beauty
Love
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth occurs when the bacteria in our gut get out of balance and overgrow. How do we get too much of some bacteria...

#gut health #autoimmune #microbiome
Amy Myers, M.D.
September 26 2013
Healthy Weight

How I Conquered My Eating Disorder: A Ballet Dancer's Story

How could I ever expect my body to respond well to me when I was degrading it at every chance I could?

#eating disorder #personal growth #body image #self-acceptance
Cara-Lisa Sham
May 5 2015
Routines
Spirituality

6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

No person is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 23

3 Things That Make Every Relationship Better

The two most powerful words in the world are "I am." The way you finish that sentence determines your path.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Dave Braun
September 4 2017