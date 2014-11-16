3304 results for

Motivation

The Secret To Getting Muscle Definition

Each step in my journey revealed the power we all possess to transform ourselves, inside and out.

#fitness #wellness
Lara Hudson
November 16 2014
Women's Health

Get To Know The 4 Phases Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Tap into the different physical and emotional strengths that the phases in your cycle can bring about in you.

#empowerment #hormones #energy
Nicole Jardim
November 13 2014
Recipes
Love

5 Things You Should Never Do On Facebook

As powerful a tool Facebook can be for connecting family and friends (and even making new friends), it also has a dark side.

#love #relationships #technology #communication
Clinton Power
November 10 2014
Recipes

Homemade Chai

Make the soothing drink at home.

#yogis #portland #healthy foods #food
Tiffany Cruikshank
November 10 2011
Routines
Integrative Health

6 Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water

Lemon and water: talk about a power couple.

#digestion
Julie M. Goolsby, M.A.
April 3 2013

25 Habits Of People Who Are Happy, Healthy & Successful

Who among us doesn't want to be a happy, healthy and successful human being? Still, it can be easy to lose your way, which is why I've compiled a list...

#toxic #happiness #personal growth #fear
Kristy Rao
June 19 2013
Integrative Health

How Being Selfish Can Make You A Better Person

Everyone is selfish (yes, even you). But selfishness can be either unhealthy or healthy. "Healthy selfishness," as I like to call it, can be thought...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Blake D. Bauer
October 29 2014
Love
Food Trends

Why Going Gluten-Free Isn't Always The Answer: A Doctor & Celiac Expert Explains

"Few people are aware of the health risks that are hidden behind the hype surrounding the gluten-free diet."

#gluten #nutrition #digestion #health
Peter H.R. Green, M.D.
May 24 2016
Personal Growth
Love

How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak

Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.

#healing #reiki #relationships #happiness #gratitude
Sharna Langlais
May 22 2016
Personal Growth

10 Steps To Start Healing After A Bad Breakup

Improve the strength of your inner compass with these steps.

#healing #relationships #breakup #meditation #personal growth
Eddy Baller
October 24 2014
Healthy Weight

7 Tips To Bounce Back After Eating A Bit Too Much

Tried-and-true ways to bounce back quickly after over-indulging.

#stress #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #food
Jenny Sansouci
December 15 2013
Spirituality

5 Easy Ways To Begin A Spiritual Practice Today

Many of us want to bring spirituality into our lives but don't know where to begin.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #yoga
Tara Mullarkey
January 23 2013
Functional Food

8 Hidden Food Sensitivities You Might Not Know You Have (And How To Find Them)

Even when it comes to natural foods, what works for one person may not be right for everyone.

#allergies #nutrition #health #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 17 2016
Routines