The Secret To Getting Muscle Definition
Each step in my journey revealed the power we all possess to transform ourselves, inside and out.
Get To Know The 4 Phases Of Your Menstrual Cycle
Tap into the different physical and emotional strengths that the phases in your cycle can bring about in you.
What You Need to Know About Smoothies
All smoothies are NOT created equal.
5 Things You Should Never Do On Facebook
As powerful a tool Facebook can be for connecting family and friends (and even making new friends), it also has a dark side.
10 Factors That Can Lead To Chronic Fatigue + What To Do About Each
What is the underlying cause of our current epidemic of sleepiness?
Homemade Chai
Make the soothing drink at home.
Happy Feet, Happy Body, Happy Mind
How to do a foot workout.
6 Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water
Lemon and water: talk about a power couple.
25 Habits Of People Who Are Happy, Healthy & Successful
Who among us doesn't want to be a happy, healthy and successful human being? Still, it can be easy to lose your way, which is why I've compiled a list...
5 Reasons You’re Tired All The Time + How To Get More Energy
Understanding your energy levels is critical, here's why.
How Being Selfish Can Make You A Better Person
Everyone is selfish (yes, even you). But selfishness can be either unhealthy or healthy. "Healthy selfishness," as I like to call it, can be thought...
4 Tantric Yoga Poses for Partners Who Want a Deeper Connection
Some simple exercises to try with your partner.
Why Going Gluten-Free Isn't Always The Answer: A Doctor & Celiac Expert Explains
"Few people are aware of the health risks that are hidden behind the hype surrounding the gluten-free diet."
Why Restoring Self-Trust Will Transform Your Life
In other words, knowing yourself +
How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak
Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.
10 Steps To Start Healing After A Bad Breakup
Improve the strength of your inner compass with these steps.
7 Tips To Bounce Back After Eating A Bit Too Much
Tried-and-true ways to bounce back quickly after over-indulging.
5 Easy Ways To Begin A Spiritual Practice Today
Many of us want to bring spirituality into our lives but don't know where to begin.
8 Hidden Food Sensitivities You Might Not Know You Have (And How To Find Them)
Even when it comes to natural foods, what works for one person may not be right for everyone.
Roll Out The Mat For Those Migraines—8 Yoga Poses To Help Relieve Pain
These yoga poses will help heal your migraines.