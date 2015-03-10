5284 results for

9 All-Natural Tips To Alleviate Allergies & Asthma

The incidence of asthma in children is increasing at an astronomical rate. The death rate for asthma in children has increased by nearly 80% percent...

#allergies #healing #disease #asthma #immunity
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 10 2015
60 Percent Of Us Have Dental Anxiety. Here's How To Cope

How to cope with dental anxiety, including finding the right provider, using essential oils, and headphones or earplugs.

#anxiety #essential oils
Joni Sweet
February 3 2019
How To Cure Insomnia In 12 Minutes

I was badly afflicted with insomnia last winter in Perth, Australia. While many people hibernate through winter, I was kept up by the coldness and...

#breathing #wellness #yoga #sleeping #insomnia
Melissa Mak
June 15 2013
How To Make Your Bedroom A Sweat-Free Zone Even In The Heat Of Summer

Whether you're an urban dweller dreading the seasonal summer air conditioning window unit installation or a homeowner who wants to keep her bills down...

#declutter #wellness #home designs #home
Lindsay Kellner
May 29 2017
The Herbs & Supplements Most Women Need During Perimenopause

The herbs and supplements most women need during perimenopause, including vitamin D, rhodiola, and omega-3s. 

#Herbs #supplements #mbgsupplements #hormones #Perimenopause
Stephanie Gray, DNP, M.S., ARNP
February 1 2019
The Best Essential Oils For Fatigue, Irritability & Other Symptoms Of Perimenopause

The best essential oils for perimenopause, including peppermint, clary sage, and geranium.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 31 2019
12 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Focus And Destress

Yoga offers a plethora of benefits for both adults and children, including improved mental focus, enhanced discipline, physical fitness, better...

#Yoga for Kids #yogis #yoga
Teresa Anne Power
December 30 2015
I Simplified My Home — And It Ended Up Changing My Whole Damn Life

"Having less 'stuff' gives me more space to breathe, think, move, create, and best of all, connect with what I already have and truly value."

#minimalism #productivity
Jules Acree
January 27 2019

A Navy SEAL Shares His Secret To Finding Balance In Life

Each of us is interested in balance in our lives, either in balancing relationships with work, work with fitness, or all things and spirituality. How...

#training advice #fitness #training
Thom Shea
December 29 2015

5 Powerful Affirmations To Become A Happier & Calmer Mom

"I am doing a great job with the tools I have available to me."

#parenting advice #affirmations #motherhood #parenting
Kimmy Smith
August 17 2016
5 Yoga Poses To Help You Live With Ease & Grace

Have you ever met those enigmatic human beings who seem to exude a calm, alert presence? They seem to live with ease and grace in word and movement....

#slideshows #awareness #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Dani Marie Robinson
November 25 2013