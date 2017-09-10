5284 results for
The Quotes We're Taking Home From This Year's revitalize
Didn't catch our livestream? These takeaways will make you feel like you were part of the action.
What Does "Listen To Your Body" Actually Mean?
We hear this all the time: Listen to your body! We should follow how we feel, right? But what does this really mean? And how do we do it?
Understanding Fascia: Why You Feel Tight + How To Release Tension
Back when I was in school, it was taught the white "film" on cadavers (fascia) was inert and non-specific. But we know now that fascia is, without...
The Practice That Improved My Mental Health When Nothing Else Did
Here's how I solved my suffering.
It's Aries Season & Never Was There A Better Time To Try Craniosacral Therapy
Fire it up.
11 Tips To Feel Calm & Focused: A Psychiatrist Explains
A leading psychiatrist explains why getting negativity under control is crucial to a calm, mindful brain.
If You're Doing One Thing To Spring Clean This Year, Make It This
Leave wintertime dirt in the dust.
The 4 Decluttering Tips Reese Witherspoon's Organizers Swear By
Their tips are approachable and—dare we say?—fun.
I'm A Body-Positive Yogi. Here's What I Eat In A Day
The Every Body Yoga author spills all.
Could This Hidden Deficiency Explain Why You're So Tired All The Time?
Do you wake up tired on the reg? Then it's time to get your iron levels checked out.
3 Ways To Use Topical CBD To Solve Your Change-Of-Season Woes
Here's how to use topical CBD to solve all of your change-of-season woes, including dry skin, sunburns, and itchy eyes.
If You Only Have Time For One Yoga Pose Daily, Make It This One
These poses are easy, effective, and can be done from the comfort of your home.
What Winter Storm Jonas Can Teach Us All About Mindfulness: A Doctor Explains
I wasn’t the only one who took advantage of the forced hibernation to delve into otherwise neglected pleasures.
A Backbend Sequence For Anyone Who Sits All Day
Many of us spend the majority of our days sitting at a desk, hunched over a computer, rounding our spines, closing off our chests and hearts and...
10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation
There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...
5 Ways To Rewire Your Brain For Meaningful Life Changes
Contrary to popular approaches, this strategy involves more than just positive thinking or working hard.
7 Ayurvedic Experts Give Us the Scoop on Juicing
Juice cleanses are becoming more and more popular day by day. As a nation that loves novelty, we embraced the newly found panacea and categorically...
How I Healed My Acne-Prone Winter Skin, Again
Cold temps taking a toll on your skin? These holistic remedies will do the trick.
How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness
Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...