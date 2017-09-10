5284 results for

The Quotes We're Taking Home From This Year's revitalize

Didn't catch our livestream? These takeaways will make you feel like you were part of the action.

#wellness #mbgrevitalize
Emma Loewe
September 10 2017

What Does "Listen To Your Body" Actually Mean?

We hear this all the time: Listen to your body! We should follow how we feel, right? But what does this really mean? And how do we do it?

#mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Michael Taylor
November 15 2013

Understanding Fascia: Why You Feel Tight + How To Release Tension

Back when I was in school, it was taught the white "film" on cadavers (fascia) was inert and non-specific. But we know now that fascia is, without...

#pain #wellness
Melissa Putt, RNC
May 3 2015
Personal Growth
Spirituality
Mental Health

11 Tips To Feel Calm & Focused: A Psychiatrist Explains

A leading psychiatrist explains why getting negativity under control is crucial to a calm, mindful brain.

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #health
Joseph Annibali, M.D.
January 6 2016
Home
Home

The 4 Decluttering Tips Reese Witherspoon's Organizers Swear By

Their tips are approachable and—dare we say?—fun.

#minimalism #Spring Cleaning
Emma Loewe
March 24 2019
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Could This Hidden Deficiency Explain Why You're So Tired All The Time?

Do you wake up tired on the reg? Then it's time to get your iron levels checked out.

#supplements #energy
mindbodygreen
September 5 2017
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Use Topical CBD To Solve Your Change-Of-Season Woes

Here's how to use topical CBD to solve all of your change-of-season woes, including dry skin, sunburns, and itchy eyes.

#allergies #supplements #CBD #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 23 2019
Routines

If You Only Have Time For One Yoga Pose Daily, Make It This One

These poses are easy, effective, and can be done from the comfort of your home.

#empowerment #stress #flexibility #confidence #yoga
Kristin Mitchell
March 22 2019
Wellness Trends

What Winter Storm Jonas Can Teach Us All About Mindfulness: A Doctor Explains

I wasn’t the only one who took advantage of the forced hibernation to delve into otherwise neglected pleasures.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #health #mindfulness meditation
Dr. Kaylan Baban
February 5 2016

A Backbend Sequence For Anyone Who Sits All Day

Many of us spend the majority of our days sitting at a desk, hunched over a computer, rounding our spines, closing off our chests and hearts and...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga poses #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
August 6 2013

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation

There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #savasana #yoga
Amy Jirsa
October 17 2013
Mental Health

5 Ways To Rewire Your Brain For Meaningful Life Changes

Contrary to popular approaches, this strategy involves more than just positive thinking or working hard.

#empowerment #power of positive thinking #personal growth #goal setting #intention
Hilary Stokes, PhD, LCSW
November 26 2013
Food Trends

7 Ayurvedic Experts Give Us the Scoop on Juicing

Juice cleanses are becoming more and more popular day by day. As a nation that loves novelty, we embraced the newly found panacea and categorically...

#Ayurveda #wellness #vegetarian #cleanse #detox
Nadya Andreeva
July 12 2012
Beauty

How I Healed My Acne-Prone Winter Skin, Again

Cold temps taking a toll on your skin? These holistic remedies will do the trick.

#stress #CBD #skin care #hormones #confidence
Kristin Mitchell
March 14 2019
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness

Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...

#holistic healing #spirituality #energy
Heather Askinosie
January 29 2016